Obituaries for the week of May 29, 2025

Peter J. Brock

Peter J. Brock of Sun City Center, FL passed away on May 17. He was 91 years old, just one month short of his 92nd birthday in June. Born in Brooklyn, NY to Peter and Elizabeth Brock, he was the oldest of three boys; he is preceded in death by brother, Jerry and leaves behind brother, George.

Peter grew up raised in the Catholic faith attending St. Benedict’s parochial school, and served many years as an altar boy. He attended Cathedral Prep High School and then entered into service for our country. Peter is a veteran of the US Navy in Aviation and served during the Korean War. Later he graduated from the University of Hartford and went on to receive an MBA from Pace University of New York. Peter worked as Corporate Director of Transportation for The JCPenney Company in New York and Dallas, Texas where he retired after 25 years. Peter was a licensed practitioner before the Interstate Commerce and the Federal Maritime Commissions in Washington DC and served on various transportation and maritime committees including as advisor to the National Maritime Council.

Peter is predeceased by his wife of 69 years, Rose Montanile Brock. Peter married Rose, the love of his life, whom he met in first grade at St. Benedict’s parochial school in Brooklyn in 1954. They reunited at age 17 at a local parish dance and were married on Oct. 16,1954. Their marriage took them from Brooklyn to Connecticut, New Jersey and Texas before retiring to Sun City Center, FL. Peter and Rose traveled the world from the United States, the Caribbean, Europe and the Orient, especially enjoying their 40+ cruises.

Peter’s greatest joy was experienced with their daughters and sons and their families. Peter was preceded in death by his wife Rose and daughter Regina. He is survived by his children: Lisa (Robert), Peter (Marcy) Steven (Elizabeth) and Valerie. Peter and Rose welcomed 10 grandchildren: William Murray, Kevin and Kristen Ryan, Bryanne Brock, Tina Stinnett, Brock Vasquez, Rocco and Hunter Esposito and Steven and Austin Brock. He is also survived by seven great-grandchildren: Austin and Haley Vasquez, Elisa, William and Juliette Rose Murray, and Oliver and Robert Stinnett.

Peter greatly enjoyed his hobbies which included paddle ball, racquetball, golf, tennis and various clubs in Sun City Center. He was a knight with Knights of Columbus for over 40 years and also dedicated time as a reader for Lighthouse’s books for the blind. Peter was quick to tell you how blessed he has been over his incredible 91 years sharing life with Rose and his loving family.

Funeral viewing was at Prince of Peace Narthex on Tuesday, May 27, 2025 at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 10 a.m.

Interment will be in Our Lady of Victory Cavalry Cemetery in Sayreville, New Jersey with his beloved wife Rose and their daughter Regina.

Franklin E. Jersey

Franklin E. Jersey, 83 of Riverview, Florida passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his daughter, Johanna Holliday and son-in-law Jason Holliday. His grandchildren, Caitlin and Logan. His son, Brandon Edward Jersey of New York. His sisters, Cathy Kersey of New York and Martha Keene of Virginia. His nieces, Diane Allen, Susan Dotson, Sandy O’Connor, Barbara Russell and Jeanne Reynolds. His nephews, Peter Reynolds, Richard Slusarenco, and Robert Slusarenco of New York.

He was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Johanna (Wildner) Jersey. His beloved wife of 49 years, Mary Elizabeth (Urban) Jersey. Brothers, Donald Charles Jersey, Ronald Frederick Jersey, and Peter Daniel Jersey, sister Mary Elizabeth Reynolds, nephews, John Fitzgerald Reynolds and Ronald Gordon Keene.

Frank was born and raised in Orangeburg, New York. He often told the story as a little boy he would toss apples to the soldiers marching around Camp Shanks before being deployed to war. He was always a hard worker. As a child he worked on the family farm and delivered milk very early in the morning. When he became an adult, he enlisted into the United States Army and served his country from 1961-1964. After, he returned home to Orangeburg NY, where he was employed at Rockland Psychiatric center as an automobile mechanic until he retired in 1999 and moved to Ruskin, FL with his wife.

Frank enjoyed spending weekends going to dirt track car races and building his own race car. He would travel to Middletown, NY and Poconos to watch and participate. As he got older, he cheered on his friends and family from the stands. Frank was also an avid NASCAR fan.

Frank was the kind of man that always spoke his mind. He had no filter, if he thought it, he said it out loud to you. He always had a smile on his face and was ready to strike up a conversation with anyone. He was a jokester. Frank was always willing to help others in their time of need and never thought twice to help a stranded person or lend a hand to a stranger. He cared deeply for his family and friends. He was the greatest pop pop, father, brother, uncle, and friend. Frank will be terribly missed.

Timothy 4: 7-8

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day- and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appear-

His care has been entrusted to National Cremation in Ruskin, Florida and a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Stephens Catholic Church in Riverview, FL soon.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Life Path Hospice in Sun City Center, FL.