Hillsborough’s Veterans Memorial Park has big plans

The latest rendering for projects completed, conceptualized and in progress at Veterans Memorial Park and Rear Admiral LeRoy Collins Jr. Veterans Museum were reviewed days before Memorial Day, at a presentation before the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners.

The update on the Veterans Memorial Park Master Plan was presented in part by John Kidwell of Hepner Architects. His presentation included plans for ongoing capital projects, including the Gold Star Family Memorial, and the Buffalo Soldier Memorial, set to be completed in October, before Veterans Day.

Gold Star families reportedly raised $65,000 over the past nine months to build the memorial in tribute to their organization, which aims to “honor our fallen heroes in the U.S. Armed Forces and care for their survivors through programs and services at no cost to the survivors.”

Also addressed at the May 21 meeting was the development potential for the 4.7-acre tract purchased recently, adjacent to the north of the park, for which very early conceptual plans include two, four-story veterans housing buildings, at a cost of around $18 million, and a $2.5 million Community Resource Center. Kidwell said the center is for different groups to meet and host events.

Frank Strom, Hillsborough County’s director of consumer and veteran affairs, said he believes there is enough funding in place to complete ongoing projects, but not the roughly $21 million needed for new-tract additions. The aim, he added, is “to go after state and federal funds” and maybe as well public-private partnerships.

As for the ongoing projects, Strom noted the dedication this month of the 150-foot flagpole, with a 30-by-60 American flag, which he said “looks phenomenal” at the park’s entrance off U.S. Highway 301 in Tampa.

Set to be dedicated by November, Strom added, is a new entry sign at the existing park entrance, outfitted with an LED monitor to announce upcoming events, such as Hillsborough County’s annual Memorial Day Observance, which this year, for its 28th year, was set for May 25.

Almost complete, pending its forthcoming granite information boards, is the Martin B-26 Marauder Memorial, for the American twin-engine, medium-sized bomber that saw extensive service during World War II. According to an historical online report, the controversial bomber, which faced initial criticism and calls for removal, proved itself by 1944 as the bomber with the lowest loss-rate among American aircraft in Europe.

Proposed memorial park additions and updates include a new Rear Admiral LeRoy Collins Jr. Museum, next to the Veterans Resource Center, which stands “in the forefront” of the park. Veterans Memorial Park rests beside the Tampa Bypass Canal, at 3602 North U.S. 301.

Strom noted that in 2022, the BOCC approved the University of South Florida Master Plan for multiple park improvements. He noted also the Commissioner Ken Hagan, in 2010, had been instrumental in the dedication of the Rear Admiral LeRoy Collins Jr. Museum.

“That building has probably seen its time,” Strom said, “so our hope is to keep that in the planning, to build a new museum.” He added that “the brick- and-mortar cultural education center is complete, and that “we expect by this time next year to have completed the interior design. A dedication will follow.

Also on the drawing boards, plans for a meditation garden nestled among oak trees, with benches separated from each other to allow for mindful moments.

Completed a few years back is the outdoor amphitheater, which added restored picnic tables and bleacher shade for attendees to outdoor events, such as for Memorial Day, Patriots Day and Veterans Day commemorations. Also in Kidwell’s visual presentation was a look at the recently opened World War I Memorial, which is part of the roughly 20 memorials in view at Veterans Memorial Park.

In attendance at the May 21 update was former commissioner Les Miller, who chairs the county’s Veterans Advisory Board, which Miller said “overwhelmingly” supports the plans and concepts for Veterans Memorial Park and Rear Admiral LeRoy Collins Jr. Museum.

“This is going to set us above and beyond any veterans park that’s even thought about in this country,” Miller said. “We’re going to be on the cutting edge, and it’s a tribute to those who served our country and those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.”