Youth baseball day camp & school

By STEVE JACKSON

A diamond has replaced what previously was an orange grove and a plant nursery in the middle of nowhere, about 10 miles east of Wimauma and about four miles east of the sprawling, rural community of Balm.

Affectionately known as “The Grove,” this diamond is of the baseball variety, featuring a well-manicured infield, a pitching mound and four bases, and, of course, a wide-open outfield area with no actual outfield fence but an array of bee hives about a 400-foot stroke from home plate. Additionally, there is a small diamond, which the younger kids use, as well as areas for a variety of uses. Included also are six covered cages for batting practice and four pitching mounds with all of the appropriate machines and technology to train these young men.

This is the same locale where 37-year-old Billy Bullock, while growing up, used to work with his grandfather in the family farming business. Now, Bullock is the owner/director for FTB Academy at its burgeoning site of family-owned farmland.

Bullock first opened the Florida Travel Baseball Academy here with 13 youngsters in January of 2024. Now he’s added a third diamond, along with full renovations on a building nearby that is utilized for the academic and strength and conditioning portions for the youthful participants.

Bullock will finish this full school year this May with the baseball academy, which runs concurrently with Hillsborough County public schools—with 44 participants, fifth through ninth graders. Bullock says the academy is on pace with 70 already enrolled student athletes when it reopens for the 2025/2026 school year in August. The academy staff consists of Bullock, who lives nearby with his wife, Ashley, and their children, Madyson, 14, Olivia 9 and Deklan 4; seven baseball coaches; a full-time strength coach; plus three teachers and an academic administrator. Bullock credits much of the success of the academy to the staff that he’s put together.

Coach Billy Bullock played college baseball as a pitcher at the University of Florida from 2006 – 2009. Drafted in the 2nd round by the Minnesota Twins, Billy went on to pitch professionally in the minors for the Twins and the Braves with a career 227 IP, 292 SO and a 4.32 ERA in the minor leagues. After having Tommy John surgery in 2013, Billy played one season of independent baseball. Billy began coaching in 2015 under George Gonzalez of Florida Travel Baseball (FTB).

Coach Bullock was an outstanding pitcher for the Riverview High Sharks, where he played under head coach Bill Leiby.

Billy’s mother, Tami Bullock, is also involved and aids Billy with off-the-field management of FTB.

FTB was started in 2009 by George Gonzalez and Jered Goodwin. Gonzalez still serves as a partner and advisor. FTB has focused on developing and preparing youth baseball players for the college and professional level. It is the staff’s mission to build a relationship with each individual player in its program. The FTB goal is to help them understand what areas they need to develop for them to play successfully at the major travel ball and high school levels. Once they are successful at the major travel ball and high school levels, Coach Bullock emphasizes FTB focuses on what the player needs to develop to be successful at the college or professional level. FTB evaluates players and then starts to work on developing their physical and mental abilities within its system of instruction, drill work and live competition.

Bullock points out that when FTB was formed, it had four main goals: first, to provide a travel ball experience that did not hurt a player’s health; second, to create an organization that works for everyone with a family-like relationship that would remain in their corner after high school; next, to provide young people with opportunities that they may not receive otherwise; and, finally, to create a system that emphasizes chemistry, work ethics and being a great citizen off the field. FTB has been fortunate enough to work with countless first-class kids.

According to Bullock, FTB is very fortunate to have players who believe in its philosophy of “Chemistry Wins.” This is what makes FTB so special. Many coaches and families can be heard discussing how the FTB relationships carry on after the season is over. All FTB coaches keep in contact with many of their former players. Whether it is to mentor, be a friend or be a fan, they remain very close to many of their players who have gone on to the next phase of their lives. FTB stresses building relationships and prides itself on always being there for all FTB players.

For more information on registration, tuition, tryouts, and operations of the Florida Travel Baseball Academy, contact info@ftbabulls.com/. The website is www.ftbabulls.com/.