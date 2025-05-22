Stingray softball state title run comes to an end

By FRANCIS FEDOR

Sumner looks to build on its successful season for 2026.

The Stingray run at a 2025 FHSAA state title ended with an 8-3 defeat at the bats of the Sarasota Sailors in the regional finals. The regional final appearance was the deepest run of any Sumner softball squad in its five-year history. The loss was preceded by another Sumner victory over Newsome, the second in two weeks and the third time this season, to send the Rays to the regional finals.

The Stingrays started off the week with an exciting home victory, defeating the Newsome Wolves 3-2 in the Tank. It was a mild upset as the Wolves were the higher seed, as a No. 2 whereas Sumner was a No. 6 seed, although the ’Rays won districts with a 4-3 win over the very same Newsome Wolves. The ’Rays jumped out to the early lead, plating a run in the bottom of the first. Senior Karlee Salisbury led with a single to center that scored Jaelyn Joiner on the throw. They added another in the bottom of the second. This time a key hit by Rachael Philmon scored Victoria Baker from second base.

Newsome got a run back in the third against Sumner starter Victoria Baker. Baker was coming off a strong start against Riverview-Sarasota, having given up only a single run in eight innings of work, and collected the win against Newsome in the district title game. Baker scattered eight hits and a walk to earn the victory. The ’Rays added the go-ahead and game-winning run in the sixth. Again, Salisbury reached on an infield hit to setup a Baker sacrifice to score Salisbury from third.

The Stingrays had to wait an extra day to learn of their opponent for the regional final coming from a match-up between East Ridge and Sarasota. As in the Sumner vs. Newsome game, Sarasota, as the lower seed, upset the higher seeded East Ridge Knights. The Sailors came into the game against Sumner with only seven losses and ended the regular season tied for the top of their district at 3-1.

Baker again got the ball to start the game and struggled for the first time in the playoff season, giving up a run in the first and five in the second and giving way to Aliyanis Stubbs. It was the most runs Baker had allowed since giving up six vs. Bloomingdale on April 15. In a four-game winning streak, including three in the playoffs, Baker only allowed six runs in 27 innings. Sumner tried to claw back into the game with two runs in the fourth and another in the fifth, but the Sarasota called on Gemma Mulhollen and her 2.12 ERA to close out the game. Stubbs had a two-hit game for the ’Rays and was credited with the only RBI.

The Autum Hernandez-led Stingrays finished strong, and the departing seniors will have great memories of a number of fantastic finishes in the playoffs and capturing the second district title in school history. The team played deep into the playoffs and was the only South Shore team left in the playoffs. Hernandez will now start work towards shaping the roster that will return a number of key players for another run at the playoffs.

For more South Shore action, look for Steve Jackson’s write-up covering the other South Shore high schools’ games.

