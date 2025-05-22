SCC Lamplighters keep community safer, brighter

By LOIS KINDLE

Members of the SCC Lamplighters like to say they keep Sun City Center brighter, one lamp at a time.

This informal group of mechanically inclined retirees responds to calls from residents having issues with their yard lamps. Its members are either self-trained or were trained by former Lamplighters.

“Our free service is for those in the community who are unable to physically or financially maintain their lamps or lack the knowledge to repair them,” said Robin Altman, the friendly guy who responds to all the calls from homeowners requesting assistance.

Coordinator of the SCC Lamplighters since 2020, he makes sure callers understand the scope of what members can do.

“We basically check for electricity to the pole, replace traditional or candelabra bulbs and change lamp heads,” he said. “We will also help install a new lamp head if a residents buy one themselves,” he said. “We’re not licensed electricians, so we don’t fix electrical problems. If there’s no power to the pole, we can’t fix the issue.”

That was the case recently when Altman and fellow members Dave Miller and Joe Kehoe went out to replace a lamp head at the home of Elaine List. Fellow member Tim Hodge was unable to participate.

List’s light used to work, but it had suddenly gone out altogether.

Unbeknownst to her, the pole had no power, which the men determined after checking the pole and the outlet outside the home. Nevertheless, they replaced the lamp head with a refurbished one, which included a new light bulb with built-in sensor.

List was advised to call an electrician or licensed handyman to re-establish power to the pole, which now had a lamp head that was ready to go.

“I think [the service] is really awesome, and I highly recommend it,” she said. “It’s so helpful to know beforehand what the problem is when I call an electrician or someone to help,” she said. “Now I know where I stand and what to do.”

How the service began

The SCC Lamplighters was started in 2017 by Bob Miller, then president of the Fix-it Club. Its original members included Barnett Alpert, Tony Bucolo, Carl Rowoldt and Gerry Bergstrom, who suggested the group’s name. Each of the guys contributed $100 to get things going, and The Fix-it Club bought the group’s first phone and covered its service cost for the first year.

The group’s mission was the same then as it is today – to maintain aging yard lamps in the community for people who can’t do it themselves. After eight years, the group has made more than 1,000 repairs.

The Lamplighters service is essential in Sun City Center, where street lights aren’t common. Early developers installed the yard lamps so first responders like HCSO, Fire Rescue and SCC Emergency Squad personnel could easily spot house numbers after dark.

After more than six decades, they still rely on these lamps in many Sun City Center neighborhoods.

To request Lamplighters service, call 813-505-5927. If there’s no answer, just leave a message with your name, address and the issue you’re having, and Altman will return your call as promptly as possible to set an appointment.

Owners must be at the home when the Lamplighters members arrive. Renters can also request help, with the homeowner’s permission, and they, too, must be present at the time of service.