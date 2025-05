Elaine Cogan Carbonneau

Elaine Cogan Carbonneau, 92, died April 22, 2025. Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on May 21, 2025, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Visitation will take place prior to the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks loved ones consider donations to The American Cancer Society, LifePath Hospice (Purple Team) or Prince of Peace Catholic Church: Elaine and John’s parish during their years in Sun City Center, FL.