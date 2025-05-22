Dr. Kerry Cadogan joins Healthy Home Primary Care

By LOIS KINDLE

Finding a doctor who genuinely listens and takes the time to understand patient concerns is increasingly difficult. In today’s healthcare system, many physicians struggle to balance efficiency with compassionate care.

Dr. Kerry Cadogan, an experienced internist who recently joined Healthy Home Primary Care, believes that a strong doctor-patient relationship must be built on trust, empathy and open communication. She understands that an ever-increasing patient load and transactional approach to care hinder meaningful connections.

“My goal is to improve a patient’s quality of life, which requires empathy, compassion and time,” Cadogan said. “I ultimately chose internal medicine because I wanted to invest in patient care and build lasting relationships.”

To uphold these values, she intentionally sees fewer patients, prioritizing quality over quantity. For her, medicine is not just a profession. It’s a moral and ethical commitment to care.

Born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica, Cadogan began her college studies at the University of the West Indies at just 16 years old. Two years later, she transferred to Howard University in Washington, D.C., majoring in Nutritional Sciences and graduating in 2003 summa cum laude.

She furthered her education through post-graduate studies in anatomy before earning her Doctor of Medicine degree from Howard University College of Medicine in 2010.

Initially, she pursued a career in surgery, securing one of only three categorical residency spots at the University of Missouri. However, after completing her first year, she realized that internal medicine aligned more closely with her desire to provide ongoing, comprehensive patient care.

She completed her residency in 2014 at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine’s regional campus, passed her boards and moved to Tampa Bay, where she spent three years with a Pinellas County medical practice, treating patients in clinics, hospitals and acute care facilities. Before joining Healthy Home Primary Care on April 1, she worked primarily as a hospitalist for another Pinellas-based group.

A holistic approach to health and wellness

Cadogan believes in an evidence-based, holistic approach to medicine, emphasizing the critical role nutrition plays in overall health.

“It’s not just about medications and tests,” she said. “It’s also about lifestyle – how patients sleep, what they eat, their physical activity, work-life balance, habits, stress management and social interactions.”

Whether treating acute or chronic conditions, Cadogan is committed to helping patients make informed decisions about their health, while providing them with compassionate, high-quality medical care.

“Patients want access to their doctor,” she said. “They and their families want to understand their treatment, medications and procedures. My goal is to make every patient feel comfortable, even in challenging situations. I treat each patient as I would a family member.”

A life rooted in family and passion

Cadogan lives in Seminole with her husband, Marvin Sanchez, and their two sons, ages 6 and 10. Outside of work, she enjoys spending time with family, serving her church, kickboxing and Muay Thai martial arts, gardening and traveling.

She is currently welcoming new patients at Healthy Home Primary Care, 819 Cypress Village Blvd., Ruskin/Sun City Center. For an appointment, call (813) 922-2660.