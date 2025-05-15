Sumner continues to roll

By FRANCIS FEDOR

Sumner softball is on a roll and is finding a way to win and that continued on Thursday night, May 8, when the Stingrays hosted the opening game of the state playoffs. The district champion ’Rays welcomed the 20-win Riverview-Sarasota Rams to the Tank with the Stingrays coming off a huge win the week before vs. Newsome. The Rams sent 19-win Allison Cole to the circle to start the game, and the senior is having a strong season in the national rankings. She is ranked #18 with 281 K’s, #34 with a .37 ERA and her 19 wins place her at #53 nationally. Autum Hernandez countered with Victoria Baker to take the ball for Sumner. Baker came into the game with nine wins, including the win over Newsome that locked up the district championship.

The game was scoreless through the first five innings. Sumner had a chance to get on the board first as Aliyanis Stubbs drew a walk and stole second and third but was stranded there in the second inning. It was the Rams that broke the seal on scoring, generating a run in the top of the sixth by getting a key hit from senior Ella Trandem, the only Ram hitter to get a hit off Baker, with two hits for the night. The Trandem hit drove in freshman Makenzie Carcifero for the game’s first run.

The Stingray coaching staff kept the team composed and focused on still having six outs of their own to work with to score their own runs. And in the bottom of the seventh, the Rays pushed through. Senior catcher Karlee Salisbury made contact, driving a ball just off the glove of the Rams’ right-fielder that went for the ’Rays first hit and landed Salisbury at third. Sa’Myra Cameron got the sign to lay down a bunt and did so. Rams’ pitcher Cole fielded the ball and had to make the play to the plate, but Salisbury beat the throw, giving the ’Rays life and the fans, extra innings.

Baker continued to toss a masterful game and set down the Rams in the eighth inning, setting up a dramatic finish for the Stingrays. Riley Wine ended the drama, driving in Peyton Joiner to send the Rays to the walk-off win and setting up a fourth meeting on the season between the Stingrays and the Newsome Wolves. The Wolves won their first-round match-up on the road in a game that was twice rain delayed and in a third attempt, completed, with Newsome winning 1-0 over George Jenkins at a neutral site.

For more South Shore action, look for Steve Jackson’s write-up covering the other South Shore HS games.

