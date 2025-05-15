Several South Shore 5 athletes accept college scholarships

By STEVE JACKSON

Seniors at the five public high schools in the South Shore are preparing for graduation day from their respective schools at the Florida State Fairgrounds later in May. Many of these seniors have already committed to receiving a college or university athletic scholarship for next fall as they start the next phase of their lives. If you are an athletic director or coach at Sumner High, Lennard High, East Bay High, Spoto High or Riverview High—all part of the South Shore 5—please contact The Observer News with any additional scholarship awardees from your school at sfjackson10@gmail.com/.

So far, the students reported to be planning to continue their sports and education include the following:

SUMNER:

Danny Gaddis, basketball coach, announces two players, Amari Turner, St. Thomas University, Miami, FL, and Karsten Walker, Maine Maritime Academy, Castille, ME.

Kennedy Duran, baseball coach, announces three players, Sebastian Peralto, Hillsborough Community College, Tampa; Luke Parson, Anderson University, South Carolina; and Isiah Welch, Warner University, Babson Park, FL.

George Selvie, football coach, announces seven players, Jeremiah Jones, University of South Florida, Tampa; Dean Gee Jr., Army, West Point, NY; Jaidon Walker, Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph, MO; Makhi Foster, University of Olivet, Michigan; Jaheim Hudson, Wittenberg University, Ohio; Isaiah Shuler, Wittenberg University, Ohio; Ghe’heri Echols, Christian Community College, California.

Autum Hernandez, softball coach, announces two players, Karlee Salisbury, University of Tampa, and Jaelyn Joiner, Rollins College, Winter Park, FL.

LENNARD:

Victor Martinez, baseball coach, announces Pablo Garcia, John Melvin Christian College, Winter Park, FL.

KB Belton, football coach, announces four players, Ty Dowell, Vermont State University; Gavin Fields, Loros College, Iowa; Jamarie Clarke, St. Thomas College, Miami, FL; Aiden Gibbons, William Penn University, Iowa.

EAST BAY:

Rowland Ruiz Sr., baseball coach, announces two players, Mike Mowell, Florida Southern College, Lakeland, and Rory Beauford, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Kaela Crowell, girls basketball coach, announces two players, Ranay Brown, Madonna University, Livonia, MI, and Deisha Abreua, Webber University, Babson Park, FL.

Glenn Rodriquez, softball coach, announces Jensen Nelsen, St. Petersburg College.

Kylie Singleton, flag football coach, announces Aubrey Barak, Daytona State College, FL.

Cheerleading announces Jukon Washington, Iowa Western Community College.

SPOTO: (None reported)

RIVERVIEW:

Garrett Thompson, baseball coach, announces Ryan Butner, Owens County Community College, Iowa.