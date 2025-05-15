Pelican Players to present murder-mystery farce

By LOIS KINDLE

Desperate Housewives of Shakespeare, a comedic play written by Jane and Jim Jeffries, will be performed by the Pelican Players May 30 to June 1 in Sun City Center.

While it’s not a Shakespearean play spoken in old English, it’s about six of Shakespeare’s most famous female characters – Lady Macbeth, Juliet, Kate, Rosalind, Cleopatra and Titania. All are fed up with the way Shakespeare has manipulated their lives and seek to take revenge.

In a hilarious twist, Shakespeare is found dead, having been stabbed, poisoned, starved, choked, bitten by an asp and even turned into a “baardvark.” The women immediately suspect each other and collectively try to figure out who’s responsible.

But before any of this takes place, the audience will view “Drams of Shakespeare” – a “prequel” written by local actor/playwright James Williams – to introduce each of these female characters and provide a taste of why these women are so infuriated, which ultimately gives each of them a motive for murder.

The main act then follows.

Directed by Kevin Steinke and co-directed by Jennifer Meier, the entire performance is 90 minutes, with a 15-minute intermission between the two acts.

“There are twists, turns and all kind of surprises throughout the play,” Steinke said. “Often, when people hear or see the word ‘Shakespeare,’ they get really serious. There’s no message, no moral, no point. It’s a farce, and it’s meant to be fun.”

The part of Shakespeare is played by Guy Bailey. Adrienne Lisko appears as Katherine Minola from The Taming of the Shrew, Candy Sigel as Titania from A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Dawna Gantvoort as Juliet Montague from Romeo and Juliet. Sandra Foell-Goldman plays Lady Macbeth from Macbeth, Claire McColl is Cleopatra from Antony and Cleopatra and Donna Fiore is Rosalind from As You Like It. Lisko, Sigel and McColl are new to the Pelican Players stage.

Williams is Lord Macbeth and Shirley Walker makes a special appearance as King Duncan from Macbeth.

Julie Ramsey is stage manager.

Desperate Housewives of Shakespeare is open to residents of Sun City Center and all surrounding communities. All performances will take place at the Veterans Theater, Kings Point North Clubhouse, 1900 Clubhouse Drive, Sun City Center.

There will be four opportunities to see the play – Friday, May 30, at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 31, at 1:30 and 6:30 p.m.; and Sunday, June 1, at 1:30 p.m.

The doors open 30 minutes before curtain time.

Tickets are on sale now at the Kings Point Box Office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weekdays. Evening performances are $16, and matinees are $13. Tickets can also be purchased at the door; correct change is appreciated.

The event is BYO drinks and snacks. Seating is cabaret style and bleachers.

Founded in 1981, the Pelican Players Community Theater – a 501(c) 3 organization run by volunteers – seeks to promote the dramatic arts by staging productions and educational activities. All profits go toward the Pelican Players Scholarship Fund with the Community Foundation Tampa Bay and benefit local students pursuing the arts.

For more information, visit www. https://www.pelicanplayersscc.org/.