Obituaries for the week of May 15, 2025

Norma Jean Everett

Norma Jean Everett, 98, of Sun City Center, FL, died peacefully at home on Saturday, May 3, 2025. Norma was born January 22, 1927, in Akron, Ohio, to Ralph Waldo Eckert and Lillian Estelle Eckert nee Winter.

After Norma graduated high school in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, she married her high school sweetheart, Thomas David Everett, fresh out of the Navy and World War II. The couple shared 65 years together until his death in 2013, traveling throughout the country as work required.

Norma enjoyed flower arranging, cooking, music, politics and people and will be remembered and cherished for her sweet, loving and happy nature.

She is survived by her four children, Thomas David Everett, Michael Alan Everett, Cynthia Everett and Marie Everett; four grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held May 15 at 3 p.m. at the Friendship Baptist Church, 1511 El Rancho, SCC.

“Absent from the body is present with the Lord.” Rest in peace, Norma, you will be missed.

Chester Grochowski

Chester Grochowski, 80, of Sun City Center, passed away May 3, 2025, in Ruskin, FL. He is survived by his wife, Doris Grochowski, of Sun City Center, FL; his son, David Grochowski, and his wife, Kristina, of Huntington, MA; his daughter, Joanne Grochowski, of Easthampton, MA; and two granddaughters, Aleesha and Kallie Grochowski. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Sally Grochowski in 2006.

Chester retired with 30 years from Pratt and Whitney in Hartford, CT, and owned and operated Sun Lake RV Park in Ruskin, FL. Chester enjoyed fishing, classic cars (belonging to the Golden Oldies Car Club) and loved watching games shows.

Funeral services will be held at a later date in Massachusetts.

George Michele Frasca

George Michele Frasca, 88, of Sun City Center, went to join his Heavenly Father on May 4, 2025. He passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family. Born in Schenectady, New York, he graduated from Union Endicott High School in Endicott, NY, and received his BS from Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michele and Ruth Frasca, and his wife of 54 years, Hazel Boorom Frasca. George is survived by his sons, David Frasca and John Frasca, and his daughter, Sarah Frasca Schultz; grandchildren, James Frasca, Megan, Ryan and Grace Schultz; step-grandchildren, Katie Schultz, Alexis Beeler, Tony and Joe Lang, Mikayla and Matt Faas. He served as a captain in the Ordnance Corps of the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1968. He worked as a computer programmer and systems engineer for General Electric until his retirement in 1994. George was an extremely kind, caring, encouraging and generous individual, with a love of the outdoors. He enjoyed hiking, canoeing, kayaking and biking. He served as a first responder, EMT, ambulance driver and instructor for the Sun City Center Emergency Squad; a mentor for the Beth-El Mission; a volunteer for the Southeastern Guide Dogs; and as a volunteer and canoe trip leader at Camp Fowler in Speculator, NY. He was an active member in his church and was always there to help anyone who needed it. His lovely spirit will be remembered by all who had the great fortune of knowing him. His memorial service will be held at the United Presbyterian Church of Binghamton later this month. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, the Susan G. Komen Foundation or the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida. Please visit the online memorial page at https://www.afterall.com/obituaries/d-20152394/sun-city-center-florida/george-michele-frasca/may-2025/.

Edward Eugene Wilson

Edward Eugene Wilson of Balm, FL, who lived 94 blessed years, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 1, 2025. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Velma Jeneise Wilson. He leaves behind four loving daughters, Carol Slade of Ohio, Linda Anderson of North Carolina, Norma Scaggs of Virginia and Sonja Harrell of Kentucky; 14 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Edward proudly served his country in both the United States Navy and retired as a technical sergeant in the United States Air Force, serving in both the Korean War and the Vietnam Conflict and receiving numerous awards and citations. He loved being a Ham radio operator, known as K4UCQ, and spending time with his grandchildren, along with tending to his beloved sandhill cranes on a daily basis. He also worked at The Observer News for a period of time. He is greatly missed by those he leaves behind.

A military burial will be arranged at a later date where he will join his fellow soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Arrangements by Zipperer’s Funeral Home.

Carol Lynn Conklin

Carol Lynn Conklin passed away on May 10, 2024. She was 91 years old.

Born in Troy, New York, she spent most of her life in Rockland County, New York, working as a social worker in a nursing home and raising her two children, Todd and Tara.

After retirement she relocated to first, Puerto Rico, then Florida.

She described her life as “a road well traveled, some single lanes, some double lanes, some straight and some with hair pin turns.” And she wanted to thank “everyone for their support along the way.”

She is survived by her son, Todd, and his wife, Pamela; her granddaughter, Molly; her husband, Cliff; and their son, Maddox.

The celebration of life will be Friday, May 16, 2025, from 2 to 4 p.m. at 1311 Aston Gardens Court, Sun City Center, FL 33573. Dress informal.

Elaine Cogan Carbonneau

Elaine Cogan Carbonneau, 92, died April 22, 2025. Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on May 21, 2025, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Visitation will take place prior to the Mass.