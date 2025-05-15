Lennard spring grid game May 21 at Ruskin

By STEVE JACKSON

All the South Shore 5 football teams are turning their attention to Spring practice in preparation for the 2025 season, which opens in August. KD Belton, Lennard head football coach, has two events planned—one in May and one in June.

The most important for now is the annual Lennard Longhorns Purple vs. Gold game. Coach Belton has been working with about 102 prospects at Lennard since April 28.

“We are trying to win football games…not just play football,” declared Belton, as he readied his squad for a big audition in the spring intrasquad game on Wednesday, May 21. It’s meant “to give us a chance to get some live reps and see what we’ve got for the 2025 season,” Belton added.

The coach said admission to the game is to bring some item that the team can utilize, such as laundry detergents, soaps, protein bars, protein drinks etc.

Coach Belton hopes to continue to improve his Longhorns in order to better his first two years as head coach, which went 3-7 and 6-4, playing in 6A District 11. The first game is the Aug. 15 Kick-Off Classic against Freedom High in Tampa. The first home game in Ruskin is Aug. 22 versus Pasco High. On Aug. 29 it is Lennard at home versus Spoto, coached by veteran Keith Chattin, in his fourth year at that post for Spoto after going 6-5 last season.

Coach Belton has his starting quarterback, up-coming senior Jacob Mobley, returning after having been injured late last season. The Horns are also looking to Sumner High transfer Ronald Wilson to add some spark to the offense as a running back who can tote the pigskin and grab some passes. An up-coming junior, Guy Williams, is also expected to bring some talent and spark to the Horns. Lennard did not lose any players to transfer and got 10 transfers, who are expected to help this next season.

To promote the Lennard football program and to aid the community, Coach Benton and Lennard are also holding a two-day football camp for youth, including second graders and eighth graders. The camp costs $80, and this covers the June 10 and June 11 workouts at Ruskin.