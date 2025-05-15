Help is just a phone call away at Crisis Center of Tampa Bay

By LOIS KINDLE

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay stands ready to help anyone who’s feeling down, anxious and overwhelmed. It’s an opportunity for individuals and families to reach out to chat.

In addition to 24/7 crisis intervention, the center offers behavioral health and social services, trauma counseling, resource referrals and group mental health trainings to help folks navigate life challenges.

“We’re all comfortable about calling for help in a medical emergency but not so much when it comes to an emotional one,” said Clara Reynolds, Crisis Center of Tampa Bay CEO.

“When we start to feel like we’re getting a cold, we know to rest, drink fluids, eat healthier foods, exercise and practice self-care. But if the cold turns into something more serious, like a respiratory infection, the flu or pneumonia, we call for help.

We know the difference between a cold and the flu.”

But that’s not necessarily the case when it comes to mental health.

There are things we can do to address feelings of anxiety or depression, especially when they occur more than occasionally. Calling the crisis center can help. Even when we’re not in full-blown crisis, we can call for guidance.

“You don’t have to wait,” Reynolds said. “You can reach out to the crisis center for mental health resources and support.

“No mental health issue is too small to call,” she added. “If you’re struggling for any reason, don’t minimize your feelings. Call.

At the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, you are never alone. All calls are free and completely confidential. Staff members are willing to talk as long as the caller needs.

Whether someone needs immediate crisis help or guidance for their long-term well-being, the center provides compassionate, expert care.

For additional information on the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, its programs and referrals, visit https://www.crisiscenter.com/ or call 211.

For suicide prevention or any other mental health crisis, call 988.

About Mental Health Awareness Month

Mental Health Awareness Month is observed every May to promote awareness, education and advocacy for mental health issues. Established in 1949 by Mental Health America, it encourages open conversations about mental well-being and aims to reduce stigma surrounding mental health conditions.

This year’s theme, “Turn Awareness into Action,” emphasizes the importance of taking tangible steps toward mental health advocacy and support.