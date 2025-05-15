Beacon Veterinary ER open 24/7 in Riverview

By LOIS KINDLE

South Shore pet parents no longer have to drive to Tampa or Brandon when their pet has an emergency, especially after-hours or on the weekend. Beacon 24/7 Veterinary ER is now minutes away in Riverview.

Located at 13141 U.S. 301 S., Riverview, in the Summerfield Square Plaza, just north of Big Bend Road, its team of six (and soon to be seven) experienced veterinarians offers a full array of emergency services aimed at quickly stabilizing pets in critical need. These include oxygen supplementation, blood transfusions, snakebite and antivenom treatment, ECG/continuous blood pressure monitoring, in-house diagnostics, emergency surgery, hospitalization and more.

The doctors are assisted by a staff of 23 fully trained and caring veterinary nurses, medical assistants and other support staff.

Appointments aren’t necessary, so there’s no need to call ahead. Walk-ins are always welcome. A veterinarian is on-site around the clock.

The ER primarily treats dogs and cats. Exotics like snakes, birds and rabbits are seen on a case by case basis. For these animals, it’s best to call ahead to ensure the vet on duty has the equipment and expertise needed for its care.

“Our motto is “people focused, pet driven,” said Dr. Natalie Queiriolo, the facility’s lead ER veterinarian. “We’re focused on both the owner’s comfort and the pet’s well-being.

“What sets us apart is that focus, our willingness to always work with people and our partnerships with referring veterinarians,” she continued. “We offer three financing options and customizable treatment plans. It’s never all or nothing care.”

Something else setting Beacon 24/7 Veterinary ER apart is that it’s privately owned by Dr. Ellen Buerkett, an ER veterinarian, and her husband, Nathan. The couple founded the company in February 2023 in St. Petersburg and opened the Riverview site in October the following year.

“Both ERs were born out of a need in these communities,” Queiriolo said.

Private ownership means pricing for emergency services is generally 15-20% lower than at other veterinary ERs in the Tampa Bay area.

At Beacon, your family is their family. When your pet is seen for any emergency – whether it’s for trauma/wounds, seizure, vomiting/diarrhea, toxin/drug exposure, heat stroke or other critical injury or illness – your pet is treated like one of the staff’s own. And your worry and anxiety are treated with respect and kindness. You can even stay on-site while your pet recovers, if you choose, or telephone the doctor for updates.

The fully equipped facility handles all kinds of emergency surgery for internal obstructions, foreign body removal, bleeding masses, bloat and GDV, spleen and urinary stone removal, pyometras, C-sections and more. Bloodwork, endoscopies, CT scans, X-rays and ultrasounds are done on site.

Beacon 24/7 Veterinary ER’s veterinarians and staff are always ready to provide expert, compassionate care in an emergency for you and your pet.

For more information, call 813-808-8070 or visit https://www.beaconer.vet/riverview/. Tours of the site are available upon request.

See more photos online at www.observernews.net/.