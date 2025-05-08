Sunshine State Liquidators expert estate sale services, more

By LOIS KINDLE

When you need to downsize, relocate or have an estate sale, it pays to hire a licensed and insured professional who’s incentivized to help you make the most money. You don’t want someone who will simply host a fire sale.

Paula Moore Hollowell, owner of Sunshine State Liquidators, is an expert who understands the true value of your possessions and can make a huge difference in what you net for them.

“It’s important to hire someone with integrity and experience,” she said. “I have both. I take great pride in my work and in representing my client’s best interests. I want to be helpful to people.”

Hollowell knows how to price items fairly; market effectively; and conduct professionally run, highly organized sales. Her solid reputation in estate liquidation, downsizing support and maximizing returns is well earned.

Hollowell hosts either in-person, on-site sales where permitted or online sales for folks living in communities where they’re prohibited.

Her process includes several steps. First, she discovers what needs to be sold or removed per the client’s wishes. Next she stages the home for ease of shopping, safety and aesthetics to make it shine in the best light possible. Then she prices everything, advertises in The Observer News, on Facebook and at three sites online before kicking off the sale as announced.

Depending on its size, an in-person sale lasts two to three days, online up to 10 days. On the final day, items are discounted, and anything left over goes to charity.

“I have extensive knowledge of antiques and collectibles, so I know how to properly valuate them,” Hollowell said. “I refer truly pricey items to auction with an international audience to get the best return for them.”

On-site sales are held between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. When they’re over, trash is hauled away, and the home is left “broom clean,” Hollowell said. “When it comes to settle the sale payout, I give a full accounting by providing a copy of my register tapes.”

She charges a flat fee for some onsite sales or a percentage for others. She’ll provide details.

“I’m local, I’m not going anywhere and I’ve lived in the South Shore community since 1980,” Hollowell said. “I was raised by a military family. I’m precise, and I have a get-the-job done mentality.”

If you’re considering downsizing or have the need for an estate sale, take the stress out of it all by calling Sunshine State Liquidators at 813-924-1601, or visit https://www.facebook.com/suncityliquidators/.