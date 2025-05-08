Fresh catch, local flavor at Ruskin Seafood Shack

By LOIS KINDLE

The South Shore area rarely gets new eateries, especially one that’s not a chain. So it was exciting news when Chris Marrero and Ryan Garis, owners of the Ruskin Seafood Co., opened the Ruskin Seafood Shack next door.

“When we opened the market, we also wanted to add food inside,” Marrero said. “But there wasn’t enough space, so we bought the shell of a food truck and built it out, added a 30 x 30 foot patio and set it up for outdoor dining.”

Located at 701 U.S. 41 S, the new eatery serves upscale, made-to-order menu items fresh from the sea. Everything’s prepared by Dustin Innings, a Florida West Coast chef with 25 years of experience, whom Marrero had previously known.

Marrero said menu ideas came from visits to the Florida Keys, seafood he and Garis like and research they did. They went for quality and a greater variety of seafood, while keeping an average price point.

“The food is incredible and extremely fresh, an elevated seafood experience,” said Apollo Beach resident Melanie Davis-Ricard, executive director of the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce. “It’s awesome knowing it’s owned by families born and raised here who pour themselves back into our community.

“The Mahi Cuban is quite possibly the best sandwich I’ve ever had,” she said. “It’s nice to have healthy options in addition to simply fried.”

The Ruskin Seafood Shack menu features a variety of appetizers perfect for sharing, including tuna tostados; peel & eat shrimp; smothered crab cakes; conch fritters; crab brains (not literally); deep-fried calamari; crabby fries and fish bites; and the ever-popular Seabreeze-style devil crabs made by Earl and Annette Bush, owners of the local Sweet Tea Tiki Hut food truck.

“The devil crabs are really good,” said Mickey Walker, of Seffner, who’s also a customer of the Ruskin Seafood Co. “They’re just loaded with crab.”

“I think the food’s awesome,” said his wife, Sue, as she polished off the blackened fish special. “We’ll definitely be back.”

Speaking of specials, the Ruskin Seafood Shacks offers a different lunch and dinner special that’s something new each week.

The lunch special is available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the dinner special from 4 to 8 p.m.

But back to the menu. In addition to the Mahi Cuban Davis-Ricard mentioned, sandwiches include fried, grilled or blackened grouper; crab cake; seared yellow fin tuna; and deep-fried soft shell crab. All come with one of five sides.

Then there’s the Captain’s Picks, which are accompanied by two sides. Seasoned and deep-fried clam strips; fried, grilled or blackened bay scallops; fresh, deep-fried cod with fries and slaw; and a 16 to 20 count fried, grilled or blackened shrimp basket.

The aioli, remoulade and Ruskin Seafood sauces used in the foods are all originals.

The outdoor eatery, which opened April 18, has plenty of seating, misters and fans. You won’t have to wait long. The average ticket time is under 10 minutes.

It’s hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

For more information, email ruskinseafoodcompany@yahoo.com or call 813-649-7887. You can also visit the Ruskin Seafood Shack page on Facebook.