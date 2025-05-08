All South Shore 5 diamond squads end 2025 baseball season

By STEVE JACKSON

All of the South Shore 5 high school baseball teams have been eliminated from the 2025 state playoffs. However, several teams from Hillsborough County are still competing in best 2 of 3 regionals this week, attempting to advance to the state championship semi-final round, starting May 14 in Ft. Myers.

Opening the first round in 4A regional finals earlier this week were the 23-9 Jesuit Tigers, a perennial power and 2025 district champs. The Tigers faced Barron Collier High of Naples on Monday and Tuesday in Tampa, with a third game, if needed, in Naples to determine which team goes on to the state semi-finals championship round next week in Ft. Myers.

In Region 5A, East Bay of the SS5 won the district but was eliminated in the regionals. The nearest surviving 5A competitor is Wesley Chapel High out of Pasco County. The 16-13 Wildcats confronted 17-8 River Ridge High in a best two of three this week.

The 6A Regionals see Bloomingdale High, at 26-5 and district champ, and a Saladino Tourney Gold champ, still very much in the running for a state championship. The Bulls have played and defeated all five of the SS5 this season, not losing to a one and topping East Bay twice. Viera High of Brevard County plays Bloomingdale at Valrico Wednesday and Thursday at 7 p.m. A third game, if needed, will be May 10 at 7 p.m. at Viera to determine who survives to go on for a run at a state championship.

Two other Hillsborough County schools, the 24-9 Sickles Gryphons and the 25-6 Wharton Wildcats, grapple this week to survive in Region 6A. Both squads played and beat Lennard during the regular season. The top seed Sickles hosted No. 6 seed Wharton May 7 and May 8 at 7 p.m. The rubber game, if necessary, is May 10, at Wharton at 7 p.m.

Alonso High of Tampa is another surviving area team of Hillsborough County. The 19-11 Ravens, coached by the venerable Landy Faedo for 23 years, beat Sumner and Lennard but lost to East Bay during the season. Alonso took down Sarasota High twice in the 7A Regionals last week and now must contend with the top seed in Region 7A. That tough draw is the 28-3 Venice Indians, cruising on a 10-game winning steak after disposing of Newsome High in two shutouts last week. The first game is May 7, and the second game is May 8 at Venice at 7:30 p.m. A third game, if needed, is set for Saturday, May 10, at Alonso at 7 p.m. Alonso defeated Sumner three times this season, beat Lennard once and lost to East Bay.

Regional winners advance to the 2025 Florida State Championships, semi-finals starting May 14 and running through May 21 at Ft. Myers at Hammond Stadium in the Lee Health Sports Complex. This event is sponsored by the FHSAA (Florida High School Athletic Association).

Two other high school baseball teams from the southeast corner of Hillsborough County have also completed their season. Bell Creek Academy of Riverview, a charter school, compiled an 8-15-1 record in 2A District 10. A private high school, Ruskin Christian Warriors, played in the Sunshine Athletic Conference and recorded a 12-4-1 worksheet for their season.

The South Shore 5 baseball teams, final records and their coaches for 2025 are East Bay, 15-13, Rowland Ruiz, Sr.; Sumner, 11-12, Kennedy Duran; Spoto, 12-14, Lastings Milledge; Lennard, 10-13, Victor Martinez; Riverview, 10-15, Garrett Thompson.