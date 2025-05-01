The Beach House opens in Ruskin

By LOIS KINDLE

If you’re into all-things nautical or beachy and looking for something special for yourself, your home or to give as a gift, you’ll want to explore The Beach House at 206 Shell Point Road W, Ruskin.

This newly opened shop is filled with all kinds of unique, handcrafted and vintage beach-inspired décor; several styles of handcrafted jewelry, including fused glass, hand-cut semiprecious stones and enameled fine silver and sea glass; framed prints and local photography; fused glass art; hand-painted glassware and original watercolors; nautical-themed bottlecap wall art; plants; casual clothing; and lots more.

Shoppers can often find the artists on hand.

The Beach House is perfect for anyone who loves a treasure hunt.

“Be sure to take time to look through everything for all its hidden gems,” said silversmith Kate Hamilton, longtime Ruskin resident and the shop’s first vendor. Hamilton designed a line of jewelry, made of enamels fused on copper and silver, exclusively for The Beach House. Her pieces are very colorful and feature shades of purple, green, blue and turquoise, some accented with beads.

“I feel so lucky to have a place to showcase my work,” she added. “The shop has such a good vibe and friendly people. It’s something new, different and very exciting for our area.”

Ruskin resident Margit Redlawsk, longtime local artist and public school art teacher, agrees.

“I love how we now have something like this in the area to showcase local artists,” she said. “I’ve never had a [dedicated space] to display my art work, which includes original watercolor paintings, custom portraits and prints or acrylic enamel paintings on glass. I’m very grateful to be part of this start-up.

“My paintings and painted glass pieces are inspired by nature,” Redlawsk continued. “Many have a Florida or coastal theme and all are very colorful.”

The inaugural Beach House vendors include

Lori Rowell, owner;

Kate Hamilton’s Silver Edge Designs;

Margit Redlawsk, Margit’s Fine Art;

Pamela Ross Glass Reflections;

Russ Pepper Nautical Creations;

Joe Morrison’s Rockman Studio;

Stephen Mastrorocco Photography.

Fairy Hair Godmother Stacey Gardiner will be at The Beach House once a month. Her schedule will be posted on the shop’s Facebook page.

About The Beach House

Owner Lori Rowell’s has had the lifelong dream of having a themed gift shop like The Beach House.

“I was always drawn to shells, the beach and water, and attracted to anything nautical” she said. “I ran the Bahia Del Sol Marina for 15 years.”

Since her grandmother and mother both had women’s boutiques in Wisconsin, Rowell grew up around retail. And she loves shopping.”

After last year’s hurricanes damaged the building built in the late 1940s and used as a tax office for the past 25 years, the property owner, George Kupelian, planned to “bull-doze it down after the tax guy decided to move,” Rowell said.

But she and her mentor Priscilla Mixon convinced him to restore it.

The Beach House opened April 12, with Rowell as owner and Mixon as her helper and sidekick. The two amigas shop all over the Tampa Bay area for unique gifts and merchandise other than those crafted by the store’s vendors. Some items in the shop are donated, and others are purchased online.

“This is a great place to pick up a gift for Mother’s Day, other holidays or any occasion,” Rowell said. “It’s ideal for anyone decorating their home with a beach or nautical theme. Pricing is very reasonable, and new items are added weekly.”

Current business hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday. Cash, Venmo, Zelle, Apple Pay and credit/debit cards are accepted.

“I’m very excited to have opened this shop,” Rowell said. “There’s nothing like it in the community. I look forward to sharing my dream with everyone. So come see me!”

Down the road, Rowell hopes to add upscale clothing and accessories at discounted prices.

For more information, call 813-895-1781 or visit The Beach House Facebook Page. A website is under construction.