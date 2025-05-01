Obituaries for the week of May 1, 2025

Anne MacNair Melvin

Anne MacNair Melvin, 82, of Sun City Center, passed away peacefully at LifePath hospice on Sunday, April 6. Anne was born on July 11, 1942, in Philadelphia, PA, and was the daughter of William and Anna (Goldschmid) MacNair.

Anne graduated from Ambler High School in Ambler, PA, in 1960. She went on to get a BA in Arts & Letters from Penn State University in 1964 and an Associate Degree in Data Processing from Norwalk State Technical in CT in 1978, where she was Valedictorian of her class.

Anne taught High School English in Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Connecticut. When she moved to Avon, CT, in 1979, she went to work as Systems Analyst and later a Project Leader at Travelers Insurance in Hartford, CT. She moved on to become a Project Leader for Texas Instruments in Hartford, CT.

Anne later started a pottery business, specializing in hand crafted porcelain pottery with very unique custom glazes, and was president of the CT Pottery Association and, later, president of the Sun City Pottery Wheel.

Anne is survived by her loving husband for over 60 years, Paul Melvin; a son, Michael Melvin, in Connecticut; a daughter, Virginia Zeffiro, in Michigan. She is also survived by two younger sisters, Virginia Woodbury, and Lynne Schell, and two younger brothers, Bill MacNair, and John MacNair, who all reside in Eastern Pennsylvania.

Edward Joseph Burki

Edward Joseph Burki, “Ed,” of Sun City Center, FL, peacefully passed away at home on April 18, 2025. Ed was born in New York to the late Marcel Edward and Edith Wyland Burki.

Ed earned his master’s degree at St. John’s University. He excelled in his marketing career in the field of aeronautics. In his free time Ed appreciated all genres of music, all make and models of cars, the A10 airplane and was a member of the Kings Point Sportsman’s Club.

He was a kidney and pancreas transplant recipient and was a team member of the transplant association.

He is survived by, Katherine Garrett, his life partner, and numerous friends.

In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation in his honor to Transplant Recipients International Organization at https://www.trioweb.org/.