Interfaith Social Action Council awards annual funding

By LOIS KINDLE

The Interfaith Social Action Council of Sun City Center recently awarded $175,120 in grants to 28 South Shore nonprofit groups.

The Interfaith Social Action Council of Sun City Center, also a nonprofit organization, is comprised of representatives of seven local houses of worship – Beth Israel Jewish Congregation, Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Redeemer Lutheran Church, St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, St. John the Divine Episcopal Church, Trinity Baptist Church, the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center and representative of the Nearly New Shop. The council oversees operation of the Nearly New Shop, which provides funding for the council’s annual grant and scholarship award programs from its sales.

This year’s grant requests totaled $290,000. All organizations requesting a grant this year received one; however, some of the amounts they asked for had to be pared, due to the total amount of funding available.

“We’re able do this thanks to the community’s donations of gently used items to Nearly New, the people who shop there, the dedicated volunteers who work there and the work of the council,” said Nick Caleca, the council’s grants committee chairman. “The committee is responsible for reviewing all grant requests and making recommendations to the council board, which reviews and then forwards its recommendations to the council for a final vote.”

Grants support all kinds of local programs run by the nonprofit groups who apply for funding. Recipients for 2025 included the following organizations:

• Abundant Life, American Legion Post 246, American Legion Post 389, Beth El Farmworkers and Beth Israel of Sun City Center Inc.

• Beth Shields Middle School, Campaign Against Human Trafficking, Echo of Brandon, Sun City Center Emergency Squad and the Enterprising Latinas.

• Girls of the World Inc., God’s Dogs, Hope Fund for Children, Inspira Tampa Bay Inc. and Kings Pointe Radio Club.

• Mission Smiles, Our Lady’s Pantry, Parents and Children Advance Together (PCAT), Pepin Academies Riverview and Redlands Christian Migrant Association.

• Sun City Center Rotary Club Foundation, Sun City Center Security Patrol, Seniors in Service of Tampa Bay, Southshore United Methodist Church and Summerfield Crossing Elementary School.

• St. Vincent DePaul at Prince of Peace, Tampa Boys and Girls Club and Tampa YMCA.

Programs these groups support cover a wide range of needs within the South Shore community, which extends from the Alafia River on the north, east and south to the Hillsborough County line and west to the Tampa Bay shoreline. The programs include food banks and emergency assistance programs, health and welfare initiatives, educational support for children/seniors and others benefiting the welfare of area residents.

“We try to be good stewards of the money we receive, looking through the eyes of Christian principles like healing the sick and feeding the poor,” Caleca said.

Online funding requests are accepted Dec. 1 through Jan. 31 annually at https://www.interfaithcouncilscc.com/grants/. Additional information on the grant process is also available there.

About Nearly New

The Nearly New Shop, 1515A Sun City Center Plaza, (behind the plaza) will be operating on its summer schedule from May 15 through Sept. 9.

Sale days/hours will be every Saturday of the month from 8 a.m. to noon. During the summer, it’s closed on Wednesdays

Donations will be accepted between 8 a.m. and noon, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

The Interfaith Social Action Council of Sun City Center has overseen operation of the thrift store for more than 54 years.

With the exception of one paid employee, the Nearly New Shop is an all-volunteer organization. Currently more than 90 people donate their time and efforts towards its successful operation.

Additional volunteers are especially needed during the summer when the shop’s snowbird volunteers head home. Four hours per week is requested, based on a volunteer’s availability.

For information or to volunteer, call 813-642-9099 or email isacofscc@gmail.com/.