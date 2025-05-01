Career nurse launches Star Love Scrubs’ business

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

With the heart of a nurse and the confident drive of an entrepreneur, Tameka Copeland wears both hats on a weekly basis as she reflects on her faith, profession, small business and the profound ordeal of pandemic times.

As the owner of Star Love Scrubs, an online business launched in August, Copeland was recognized as a newly minted member of the Central Hillsborough County Chamber of Commerce at its luncheon last month at the Barn Theatre at Winthrop.

Copeland’s one-minute intro reflected on the company’s core value (“to provide light and love to the world in scrubs”), its products (“nursing uniforms and accessories”) and how as a registered nurse for 21 years, she recognizes that “if you look and feel your best, you can give your absolute best.”

Hers is a not a profession for the weak-kneed; in a post-luncheon interview, Copeland, a Riverview resident, reflected on the very heavy days of the pandemic and her unwavering commitment to work in the field of geriatrics. She works today on a per diem basis, on call to pick up nursing shifts on a daily basis, leaving time as needed to run her business.

“Nursing is a difficult job, but if it’s always in your heart to help people, you’re going to do what it takes,” Copeland said. “You have to have compassion for people. It can’t be just about the money. Nursing is a lot and it can be hard, and then we had COVID.”

In those trying times, “We were all afraid to even care for somebody if you could lose your life or bring it home to your family,” Copeland said. She remembers the day she sat in her car after work and cried, mourning the death of 10 or 11 patients on that day alone by the end of her shift. “It took something from me,” Copeland said. “It was devastating.”

Through prayer, and putting one step in front of the other, Copeland said she endured. “You always have to keep moving forward, but it really was rough,” she added. “It was a scary time, but we worked together as a team in healthcare and we got through it.”

That Copeland became a nurse in the first place truly was a no-brainer, as it fit her faith, talents and interest. “We are supposed to be doing things to help people; that’s what we’re here for,” Copeland said. “I absolutely love nursing. I want to show my patients that there’s somebody who cares about their well-being. And I always want somebody to feel like they’re heard and that they matter.”

The journey for Copeland began as a young woman, who, with three friends, signed up for Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA) training. That led to studies to become a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), and further studies to become a Registered Nurse (RN).

From day one her interest was in geriatrics, the branch of medicine dealing with the health and care of old people. “I love old people,” Copeland said. “I love talking to them and hearing their stories. I’m amazed at how they were, at one point, a business person, a teacher, a nurse or whatever, and then they come to this stage in their lives where they need help.”

Reared by a mother who took her to church on Sundays, Copeland is faith-driven. It was her sister who gave her the idea for Star Love Scrubs, a name chosen in tribute to Tameka Copeland’s childhood nickname (Star Lobr) and the company’s core value “to spread light and love to the world in scrubs,” which Copeland said in turn “is a reflection of “God’s light and love.”

To start her business, Copeland hired a mentor to help find manufacturers, contract with vendors, and acquire and test scrub samples. She hired a public relations team to help with videos, podcasts and a social media presence on Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.

At marketing events, like the chamber luncheon last month, Copeland has a ready pitch. “If you’re looking for a premium yet comfortable scrub, I know that Star Love Scrubs is your place,” she said, “because we not only have scrubs that are comfortable, they also make you feel confident.”

Visit www.starlovescrubs.com/, or call 888-537-3134.