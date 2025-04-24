Tickets on sale now for 9 to 5 The Musical

By LOIS KINDLE

The East Bay High School Theatre Department will close its 2024-2025 season with three presentations of the hit show, 9 to 5 The Musical.

All shows are set for 7 p.m., May 1-3, at the school’s Kathryn Hill Auditorium, 7710 Big Bend Road, Gibsonton. The doors open 30 minutes beforehand.

Run time is 90 minutes, and each show has a 15-minute intermission scheduled between acts 1 and 2. Concessions will be sold.

Tickets are $8 per person at the door or online at www.AllEvents.com/. Accepted forms of payment are cash or Cash App at the door and credit/debit cards online.

Based on the 1980 movie, starring Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, 9 to 5 The Musical opened on Broadway in 2008. Parton wrote all the music and lyrics for the songs in the show.

Three office workers, Judy Bernly, Violet New-stead and Doralee Rhodes, work at Consolidated Industries for an egotistical, overbearing boss named Franklin Hart. Mistreated and taken advantage of by him, they come up with a half-baked plan to kidnap him, hold him hostage in his home, take charge of the office and make workplace changes.

It’s a story of liberation, camaraderie and humor. While suitable for most audiences, it includes some adult subject matter.

“This spectacular production includes more than 35 students,” said Krista Blanchette, theatre department and show director. “The costumes and set will take the audience back to 1980 and make them feel like they’re sitting right in the middle of the classic movie.

“I love to include shows in our season that have a big following,” she continued. 9 to 5 is one of those [films] everyone knows. Whether you saw it, are a Dolly Parton fan or just know the song, our production of 9 to 5 The Musical is a truly fun show with a message of empowerment and personal growth.”

Students certainly like it.

Junior Jade Kratochvil plays the role of Violet.

“Playing a character like Violet is extremely exciting,” she said. “I love the comedic writing in this show and incredible score that’s true to the iconic film. The role has been a fun one to play and has allowed me to show off my strengths as an actor.”

East Bay Theatre completes its 51st year with a full season of shows, including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: The Musical, Showstoppers 9.0, Holiday Cabaret, The Play That Goes Wrong and now 9 to 5 The Musical.

Additionally, the department will perform First Date, its first-ever alumni-directed production, May 15 and 16. Former theatre student Ian Van Liew will direct the show with Blanchette’s current East Bay High School Theatre students.

For more information, contact Blanchette via email at krista.blanchette@hcps.net or by calling her 813-671-5134.