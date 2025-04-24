Sumner baseball season ends in district playoffs

By FRANCIS FEDOR

The Stingrays season was one of close losses that could have gone either way. The 4-3 loss to Alonso on the road was another of those games. The ’Rays sent Ethan DeJesus to the mound to start the game. DeJesus has been involved with many of those tough losses. He finished the season with 68 strikeouts, good for a top-100 finish in the state of Florida at #72. DeJesus was tagged for three earned runs, allowing eight base runners on walks and three Alonso hitters reached on hit-by-pitch. He struck out nine Alonso batters. DeJesus started the season losing a 3-2 pitcher’s duel to open the home schedule against Strawberry Crest, the eventual #1 finisher in the district. Crest fell to Plant City in the district playoffs with Newsome as the eventual winner. The Stingrays improved against the Ravens after falling 10-0 and 10-2 earlier in the season but didn’t get the outcome the team wanted.

The ’Rays offense managed four hits and worked four walks to generate their offense but also struck out nine times. Luke Parson was credited with the only RBI. The Stingrays faced many of the opponent top starters playing a 7A District 7 schedule. The squad righted itself after two losses to start the season, winning 5 of 6 before losing a couple of tight games in the Saladino tournament. The ’Rays will lose seven seniors, but Kennedy Duran should see Ethan DeJesus return as a key member of the pitching staff and a solid infielder. Winston Pennant hit six homers to finish fifth in all of the 7A District 7 hitters. Jaylin Chambers will be a junior and was second in 7A in OBP and is always a threat to steal a base. The ’Rays close the books on 2025 and will look to start retooling for 2026.

Stingray softball lost at district leader Bloomingdale, 8-1, on Tuesday, April 15, and rebounded to win its final regular season home game, 16-4, vs. Robinson. Sumner jumped on the Robinson Knights early, scoring seven first-inning runs and adding runs in each of the other three innings before the game ended on a run-rule. The ’Rays offense was boosted by two home runs, one by Karlee Salisbury and the other by Sa’Myra Cameron, each their first of the season. Salisbury drove in four runs and Cameron three. Jaelyn Joiner joined the RBI party, driving in three with two doubles. Victoria Baker earned the win with two innings of work from the circle and not allowing a Knights hitter to score. Baker set down three on strikeouts. The team finishes the season with a trip north on I75 to face Wesley Chapel and into Tampa to take on Wharton to end the regular season.

For more South Shore action, look for Steve Jackson’s write-up covering the other South Shore HS games.

Story or any parts of the story are copyright protected, including AI revisions, without permission of the editor.

Photos available for purchase at https://www.maxpreps.com/photography/photographers/ Florida-Francis Fedor

Photography/Graphics Inquiries: Email FrancisFotography@Outlook.com or call 202-683-9691.