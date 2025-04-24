Obituaries for the week of April 24, 2025

Bonnie Kay Mackar

A celebration of Bonnie Mackar’s life will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 28, at Kings Point in the Waterside Room of the North Clubhouse. Light snacks and desserts will be served. Bonnie Kay (Campbell) Mackar, 74, of Sun City Center, formerly of Mentor and Euclid, Ohio, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. Bonnie was the daughter of Harold and Elaine (Williams) Campbell and was born on October 10, 1950, in Philipsburg, Pa. She was a 1968 graduate of Collinwood High School in Cleveland, Ohio, where she met the love of her life, Tom Mackar, whom she married on December 26, 1970. A devoted wife and mother, she was also a travel agent and a co-owner of Cruise Experts, a travel agency dedicated to cruise vacations, located in Chardon, Ohio, where she worked until her retirement. Bonnie previously worked for U.S. Steel and the Internal Revenue Service.

Bonnie was an avid traveler who visited numerous countries over the years and spent several summers camping across the United States with her family. She was equally comfortable traveling on a luxury ocean liner as she was in an RV. Bonnie particularly enjoyed visiting historical sites and museums, especially the Cleveland Museum of Art.

Upon moving to Sun City Center in 2010, Bonnie became a vibrant member of the Kings Point community, where she loved hosting family and friends. Bonnie was a voracious reader who met regularly with her book club to discuss their latest selections. She was always ready with the perfect book, movie or television show recommendation. Bonnie met weekly with friends to play cards and games and also played trivia with her husband every week at the Kings Point Clubhouse as members of the Witness Protection trivia team. She loved cooking, sewing, knitting and gardening. She was a member of the Kings Point Garden Club and the Daughters of the American Revolution, as well as a charter member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. Bonnie volunteered for Meals on Wheels and as an usher at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts in Tampa.

Survivors are her husband of 54 years, Tom Mackar; sons, Christopher (Maureen) Mackar, of Painesville, Ohio, and Douglas Mackar, of New Orleans, LA; sisters, Lisa Campbell, of Mentor, and Cindy (Patrick Lyttle) Homan, of Wickliffe, Ohio; brother-in-law, Marty (Denise) Mackar, of Chardon; nieces, Melissa (Mark) Fetheroff and Lindsey Homan; nephews, Marty Mackar, Scott Mackar and Corey (Heather) Homan; great-nieces, Naomi and Harper; great-nephews, Xavier, Maverick, Julian and Silas; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and many wonderful friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Helen McElroy

Mrs. Helen McElroy passed away peacefully at Sun Terrace Rehabilitation Center, Monday evening, April 14. Helen and her husband David were long-time Sun City Center residents, residing mainly in Kings Point. After retiring from Delta Airlines, Helen worked locally as a receptionist at Aston Gardens at the Courtyard. Helen had a long and awarded career with Delta, mainly at ticket counters and arrival gates. She was lauded as a welcome face to weary travelers and was called upon many times to resolve traveler conflicts. Helen retired from Delta Airlines in 2000 after 30 years of service. Helen was a welcoming face for so many residents at Aston Gardens, too. She was recognized several times as Employee of the Month and Year. Helen had been fighting Parkinson’s Disease for several years and finally found sanctuary at Sun Terrace Rehabilitation Center in 2013.

She is survived by her husband David; stepsons, Michael and Christopher; and her beautiful granddaughters, Willow and Meadow. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Donna Mercier Swett

Donna Mercier Swett, 78, of Sun City Center (SCC), FL, and Weld, Maine, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. Donna was born April 24, 1946, in Dexter, Maine. She was the daughter of Woodrow and Sylvia (Poulin) Mercier.

Donna graduated from Schenck High School in East Millinocket, Maine, in 1964. She attended school through the fifth grade in Rumford, sixth grade through her junior year in Dixfield, and her senior year in East Millinocket, Maine. She next attended Husson College for one year.

In 1966, Donna married Ozro (Ozzie) S. Swett Jr. They were married for 58 years and together raised three daughters. Donna worked at various jobs including a chambermaid at Weld Inn; data processing at the Oxford Paper Co. in Rumford; at the General Electric Co. in Burlington, VT.; data entry at the IRS in Ogden, UT; and at a private firm in Manchester, NH; and handled construction loans at a bank in Dayton, Ohio. An avid reader, Donna also enjoyed playing cards, especially duplicate bridge; watching true crime shows; watching sporting events/activities involving her children and grandchildren; spending time at her camp in Weld; and eating good food – especially the family clam and lobster bakes at camp.

Donna will be remembered for her kindness and generosity to others and will truly be missed by all who have had the privilege of knowing her. Donna is survived by her husband, Ozzie Swett; her daughter, Laura Pearce, and her husband, Michael, and their children, Julie and Alexander, of Essex Jct., VT; her daughter, Marie Kendrick, and her husband, Jerry Bocock, and two daughters, Kelly, (daughters Octavia and Victoria) and Katelyn, of Beavercreek, Ohio.; her daughter, Ann Litz, and her husband, Daniel, and their children, Kayla, and her husband, Levi Spencer, (son August), Joshua, and, Bradley, of Beavercreek, Ohio; her brother-in-law, Tom Wheeler, of Weld ME; her sister, Ann Beaumont, of Cape Elizabeth, ME; her sister-in-law, Sandra, and her husband, Bruce North, of SCC, FL.; her sister-in-law, Donna Dickson, of SCC, FL.; her sister-in-law, Norma, and her husband, Herbie Noyes, of Dixfield, ME; and several nieces and nephews. Donna was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Sheila Wheeler; her brother-in-law, John Dickson; and her brother-in-law, Donnie Beaumont. Donna’s request for only a private family celebration of her life will be honored. The family requests no gifts.