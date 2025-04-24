Home » Lennard Flag Football wins district
Lennard Flag Football wins district

by theObserver

By FRANCIS FEDOR

Lennard Longhorn Flag Football is having another great season. After going all the way to the Florida State Finals in 2024, held at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers indoor practice facility, the team fell just short, losing 26-25 to Palmetto in a last minute heart-breaker.

Lennard faced rival Sumner on Tuesday, April 15, at Lennard HS for district playoff action and came away with the victory to move on to another district playoff home game vs. Bloomingdale. In both games, the Longhorns outscored their opponents 56-0. Sumner had a successful regular season at 11-4 and defeated Lakewood Ranch 26-0 to setup the match-up with the Longhorns. Stingray head coach Michael Cooper is building a winning culture at Sumner while Longhorn head coach Travis Combs has his Lennard squad back in the state playoffs again. The Longhorns will open the state playoffs on April 23 as a #1 seed and will face #8 seed West Orange HS. The Longhorns have their eye on another long playoff run.

Lennard freshman Kaya Bonner and senior Layla Crawford head to line up for the next play in a district semifinal win over rival Sumner.

Sumner sophomore Yahni Ford looks to stop Longhorn QB Sydney Elizando in district semifinal action

Francis Fedor Photos
Lennard QB Sydney Elizando readies to launch a pass in district championship win vs Sumner last week.

Stingray sophomore QB looks downfield for open receivers in a district semifinal loss to rival Lennard last week.

