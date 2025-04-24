A Few Good Men legal thriller set for six dates in May

By LOIS KINDLE

MacBeth & Cheese is bringing the powerful courtroom drama A Few Good Men to South Shore. Written by Aaron Sorkin, the story follows Navy lawyers Lt. Daniel Kaffee and Lt. Commander JoAnne Galloway as they defend two Marines accused of murder at Guantanamo Bay. As the trial progresses, they uncover a high-stakes conspiracy that raises questions about honor, obedience and justice within the U.S. military.

The live production will be performed Friday, May 9, through Sunday, May 11, and Friday, May 16, through Sunday, May 18, at the Firehouse Cultural Center, 101 First Ave. NE, Ruskin. It’s sure to be a thought-provoking experience.

Friday and Saturday evening show times are 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. Run time is 2 hours and 30 minutes, including intermission.

Tickets are $23 for Firehouse Cultural Center members and $30 for nonmembers. They’re available online at www.firehouseculturalcenter.org/ or by calling 813-645-7651.

Due to its subject matter, the play is suitable for an audience of adults and mature teens.

All performances of A Few Good Men will be co-directed by Camille Hasham and Amy Windle, founders of MacBeth And Cheese, a small, all-volunteer community theatre group. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit group partners with the Firehouse Cultural Center to do at least two productions each year at Center Stage.

Past performances have included Dial M for Murder, Alice’s Wonderland, Misery, Murder on the Nile, Steel Magnolias, The Odd Couple, Deathtrap and more.

Windle said it was Hasham who suggested doing an adaptation of A Few Good Men, which he calls “an iconic show with strong, unforgettable characters who leave a lasting impression.”

“We’ve tried to be as accurate as possible to honor the military, both past and present,” Windle said. “We took great care in obtaining the correct uniforms and medals [seen in the 1992 movie].”

Windle said uniforms for their show were purchased from The Army Navy Store in Brandon. MacDill Air Force Base also provided some, some were bought online and others were donated by ex-military.

“Everything is 100% authentic, every patch, every ribbon, every bar, every medal,” said Hasham. “Producing this play was a labor of love.”

Ret. Marine Maj. Mike Connally and Marine Staff Sgt. Tomas Nolasco, a recruiter from MacDill AFB, consulted.

The play’s cast of 14 includes the following memorable roles:

Col. Nathan Jessup…………..Darryl Parish

Lt. Daniel Kaffee………………Mitchell Parera

Lt. Cmdr. JoAnne Galloway….Avery Gaitens

Capt. Jack Ross………………Logan Mays

Capt. Jonathan Kendrick…….Stuart Schneiderman

Lt. Sam Weinberg…………….Jack Perry

Lance Cpl. Harold Dawson….Kelvin Roland

Pfc. Louden Downey…………Fletcher Sigel

A special homecoming

When Hurricane Helene flooded the Firehouse Cultural Center last fall, MacBeth And Cheese’s production of Dial M for Murder was interrupted. In addition to revenue, almost all of its props, costumes, furniture and materials were lost. A new set had to be completely rebuilt.

This was accomplished thanks to a $14,200 Community Foundation Tampa Bay Rapid Response Fund grant, an additional grant from the Miles and Barbara Capron Fund and smaller donations from patrons and members of the community.

“It’s amazing how everyone stepped up and got us back up and running,” Windle said. “It was really heartwarming. We are so grateful.”

MacBeth And Cheese will present Prescription: Murder this September.

