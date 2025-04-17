SCC Emergency Squad to host Advanced Life Decisions Symposium

By LOIS KINDLE

As we grow older, many of us continue to put off addressing and planning for the what-ifs of life before facing the inevitable. It’s something few of us want to contemplate, so we don’t.

But we never know when the time might come when important decisions we should make now will have to be left to others, who may or may not know our wishes. Without proper planning and documentation, this can be very stressful and costly to those we leave behind.

“It’s something we all have to face,” said Sun City Center Emergency Squad Chief Mike Bardell, who chairs the committee that is planning two advanced life symposiums on May 2. One will take place 9 to 11 a.m. at the Veterans Theater in Kings Point and the other from 1 to 3 p.m. at Sun City Center Community Hall.

“We may not know all the answers right now, but attending one of these symposiums is a good way to learn about our options,” he added. “The goal is to give you the information you need so you can ask informed questions and decide what’s best for you.”

Both events will include

• A panel discussion moderated by Bardell to include the following panelists: board-certified elder law attorney Dana Kemper, of Hemness Faller Elder Law, who’s highly experienced in Medicaid planning, probate, guardianship, veterans benefits and long-term care asset protection planning; certified financial planner Christian Beiter, co-founder and partner of Preservation 1st Financial Group LLC, who specializes in comprehensive financial planning – insurance planning, retirement planning, tax planning, budgeting, income planning and any other aspects of an individual’s financial well-being; Medicare/Medicaid specialist Meagan Knoop, of Senior Healthcare Solutions, who represents all the major insurance providers and products with a personalized approach; and Michelle Sprow, account development liaison for LifePath Hospice, an experienced community educator in helping individuals facing end-of-life decisions.

• Three-minute presentations by representatives of senior communities in Sun City Center, who will share what makes their facility’s offerings unique.

• And up to 15 exhibitor tables, where attendees can get information and ask questions about organizations like HCA SouthShore Hospital, Tampa Cremation of Sun City Center, TrustMasters and others representing long-term care planning, home care companies, aging life-care management, physicians and healthcare providers and more.

“Long-term care planning involves advance directives like trusts, living wills, durable power of attorney, medical power of attorney and more,” said committee member Janice Bayruns, who owns FirstLight Home Care and has been in the senior health care industry for decades. Having seen countless situations where people were unprepared for the legal and health-related complexities of aging, she urges everyone to be informed about their options and have peace of mind about their futures.

Circle the date now on your calendar and don’t miss out on this invaluable opportunity. For more information, call 813-634-3800.

IF YOU GO

What: Advance Life Decisions symposiums, both open to the public

Where/When: May 2, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., Veterans Theater, 1900 Clubhouse Lane, Kings Point; 1 to 3 p.m., Sun City Center Community Hall, 1910 Pebble Beach Blvd. S.

Cost: Free admission and parking

Information: 813-634-3800