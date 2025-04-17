HCSO District IV welcomes new CSA

By LOIS KINDLE

Ashley Stewart, 29, is the newest community service aide for Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office District IV.

She has replaced Shelby Hillman who served in the role since August 2022 and moved on to a different position within the district.

Stewart, whose uncle retired from the NYPD, joined the HCSO almost three years ago as an office assistant in the Misdemeanor Probation Office of the Plant City Court House.

Her new role, a promotion, involves working as HCSO Community Service Master Deputy Jeff Merry’s right arm out of Sun City Center substation at 948 Cherry Hills Drive in the Community Association’s Atrium complex.

She trained at the District IV Command Office with CSA Sarah Hauman and at the District IV Bloomingdale substation with CSA Debbie Vijil before officially assuming her post on April 15. Both of her trainers had worked at the Sun City Center substation in years past.

Stewart’s duties include being the district’s first point of contact for all incidences of identity theft, scams and fraud; making appointments to generate reports for further investigation; answering phones at the substation and answering questions from members of the public; and making referrals when someone has a non-law enforcement issue. She’ll additionally attend a variety of local events with Merry, including business expos presented by the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce and Kings Point; Operation Medicine Cabinet semi-annual collections, annual disaster-preparedness gatherings and fraud seminars; and assorted community meetings. She can also fill in to speak on occasion in Merry’s place at times when he’s unavailable.

“I wanted a change of pace,” Stewart said. “I like working with people and helping them, when needed.”

She said she plans to build a career at HCSO.

Born and raised in Queens, N.Y., Stewart earned a four-year degree in criminology, with a minor in sociology and dispute resolution, in 2017 from the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in Manhattan. She moved to Tampa, where she has family members, in 2022, specifically to join the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

“When I have my mind on something, there’s no stopping me,” she said.

Stewart speaks some Spanish, is single and lives in Riverview with Marley, her 5-year-old Bichon Frise and Lhasa Apso mix.

She can be reached at the HCSO substation in Sun City Center from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, or by calling 813-242-5515. Her email is astewart@teamhcso.com/.

On weekends, residents should call the District IV Command office at 813-247-0455.