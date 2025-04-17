Direct cremation provider now available in South Shore

By LOIS KINDLE

Like everything else these days, the cost of funeral services has skyrocketed, and the expenses involved often catch families off guard during an intensely emotional time.

Instead of traditional, comprehensive funeral services, many folks are opting for cremation, and even that can be costly, depending on the provider.

Jerry Russler, owner of Tampa Cremation & Burial Services, decided to help. Last October, just before Hurricane Milton, he opened Tampa Cremation of Sun City Center to offer direct cremation service for $695.

“We understand the importance of honoring the memory of your loved one with respect and care, and we strive to make the cremation process as seamless and stress-free as possible for you and your family,” said Russler, a former Detroit cop who worked part-time at the medical examiner’s office before going on to mortuary school 41 years ago.

Tampa Cremation of Sun City Center specializes in direct cremation only, a straightforward process that offers hassle-free arrangements and is much more affordable than other options. Although a memorial service isn’t included, family members can arrange one on their own if they wish. A third-party provider offers the option of a prepaid insurance policy.

Traditional services like embalming, casket sales, viewings, receptions or burial services are not provided.

Tampa Cremation of Sun City Center’s affordable pricing is possible due to its private ownership and low overhead. Located at 1601 Rickenbacker Drive, Suite 6, Sun City Center, its office features a modest consultation area and side room of urns.

Scott Graham, who is licensed to arrange direct cremations and part of a family serving three generations in the funeral industry, manages the office, which is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Weekend appointments are available upon request.

Someone is available by phone 24/7, and there’s no need to come to the office, unless it’s desired. Even payment can be made through a link via email or smartphone.

No-cost cremation is available through a full-body donation to the United Tissue Network. For details call 813-729-8650.

Tampa Cremation of Sun City Center’s service area includes Hillsborough, Pinellas and Manatee counties. Its goal is to provide outstanding customer service, transparent pricing and personalized support.

Tampa Cremation of Sun City Center is a member of the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce.

To learn more about direct cremation or to arrange one, visit www.tampacremationofsuncitycenter.com or call 813-412-5070.