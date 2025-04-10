The Teal Turtle Boutique is a South Shore treasure

By LOIS KINDLE

If you’re into trendy and classic fashion, accessories and gifts, you’ll surely love The Teal Turtle Boutique in Apollo Beach. Whether you’re looking for unique, women’s fashion finds, stylish accessories or just a little retail therapy, this charming store is the perfect place to shop.

You’ll find brunch-ready dresses and comfortable casual wear, lots of fun gift ideas and the perfect embellishment for any outfit. The shop also carries a small line of personal care items for both men and women.

The Teal Turtle is in the MiraBay Shopping Plaza at 266 Harbor Village Lane, between State Farm Insurance and Tangle Me Knot. It’s one of two locations owned by Manatee County resident Allison Nelson; the other is at 12355 U.S. 301 N, Parrish.

“I love shopping,” she said. “That’s how I got into this. I started five-and-a-half years ago in Parrish, where there was a huge need for somewhere to shop for women’s clothing and gifts. When I began looking to add a second store, a friend recommended the Apollo Beach area.

“I liked how people here want the community to be better and stronger,” she continued. “There’s always something to do.

It’s very active and has great women’s groups.”

The boutique is open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In addition to a continually freshened collection of fashions in sizes XS to XL in most items and up to 3X in some, the shop features a wide assortment of merchandise. Its inventory includes Beachy Bubbles and Inis bath and body products, Tipsy coasters and Love & Glow candles; purses, wallets, jewelry, hats and both casual and dress footwear; greeting cards, watercolor wall art and tea towels by Little Blue Designs; beach towels, tote bags and so much more.

Free shipping on purchases of $100 or more is offered anywhere within the United States, and you can pick up anything you order online at the store.

All major credit cards, Apple Pay and cash are accepted forms of payment, and gift cards are available.

The boutique is available for Sip ‘n Shops or fashion show fundraisers. It most recently provided fashions for a very successful luncheon fundraising event for the GFWC Sun City Center Woman’s Club.

Every Wednesday at noon on The Teal Turtle’s Facebook page, social media expert Becka McAffee does an entertaining Facebook Live presentation of the boutique’s new merchandise.

The Apollo Beach location is a member of the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, visit www.thetealturtleboutique.com or call 813-557-9044.

See more photos online.