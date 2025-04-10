Sumner loses heartbreaker at Lennard

By FRANCIS FEDOR

Sumner traveled across 301 to visit Lennard in a rematch of a Saladino tournament game just a couple of weeks prior, where the Stingrays rode a late inning rally to defeat the Longhorns. This time the Longhorns scored late to score the 2-1 victory. The Stingrays sent Ethan DeJesus to the mound, and the Longhorns countered with JV Brennick. The Stingrays struck first in the top of the fourth. With runners on first and third, the ’Rays runner from first left early, drawing a throw from Brennick. In the ensuing rundown, Winston Pennant scored the game’s first run. The Longhorns, held scoreless through the first six innings in another strong performance by DeJesus, opened the home seventh with a Sammy Nobrega walk. He advanced to third, and a sacrifice bunt, combined with a throw that eluded the third baseman, scored Nobrega for the tying run. With one out and runners on second and third, Peyton Newman hit a ground ball that took a home bounce over the Sumner shortstop, and Dalton Vernetti scored the winning run. Both Brennick and DeJesus had strong outings, and it was another heartbreaker for DeJesus, but the Longhorns evened the series on the season with their own late-inning dramatics.

The low scoring game was played in just under two hours and kept the fans on the edge of their seats.

Traveling to Spoto to face the Spartans (10-12) on April 3, the ’Rays bounced back with a 12-1 victory. Sumner used a breakout top of the fourth to score seven runs to seize the momentum. Sumner is in a pattern of putting up big innings after tough losses as the team pushes for district playoff seeding. Jesse Robledo had a big hit in the game that drove in three runs. Three other Stingrays drove in two runs each. The ’Rays hitters were patient at the plate, working eight walks in the five-inning run rule shortened game. Isaiah Welch tossed four innings of one-run baseball to earn the win.

Having played Brandon on April 7 on senior night, Sumner closes out its season at Steinbrenner on April 10. The ’Rays are in a tough district with Strawberry Crest (17-5 overall) leading with three wins and Newsome (16-5) just behind with two wins. FHSAA is expected to announce district brackets on the weekend.

Sumner girls’ softball continues to have a winning record at 12-8 and leads its district bracket at 4-1. The team swept the week, winning three games. The ’Rays opened with a tight 4-3 win on the road at Cypress Creek; used four two-run innings to defeat Plant City 8-2 in the Tank on Thursday, April 3; and finished out the week with a 10-0 shutout at Plant. Aliyanis Stubbs pitched both the Cypress Creek and Plant games and only surrendered a single earned run. Stubbs contributed on the offensive side with three doubles and five RBIs for the week. Victoria Baker held Plant City at bay, allowing only two runs and striking out 11, shutting out the Raiders after allowing those two first-inning runs. Softball started a week later than baseball and still has a few weeks left in the regular season but will play only a single home game vs. Robinson on April 17 at 7 p.m., with four others on the road.

For more South Shore action, look for Steve Jackson’s write-up covering the other South Shore HS games.

