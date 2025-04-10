Obituaries for the week of April 10, 2025

Richard Earl Barrett

Richard Earl Barrett, 93, of Sun City Center, peacefully passed away March 28, 2025, at home at Freedom Plaza, on his late wife, Alyson’s, birthdate. Richard (also known as “Dick” and “Bud”) grew up on Maple Avenue in Catonsville, near Baltimore, Maryland, the youngest of five strapping Barrett boys: Jack, Bill, Don, Tom and Bud. The Barrett family enjoyed many years of summer vacations in Bethany Beach, Delaware, and epic family reunions were enjoyed as the Barrett boys’ families grew to a cohort of over 31: grandparents, parents and cousins. Richard excelled at his studies, loved chemistry, cabinet making and the high school swim team. He earned his BSc at the University of Maryland, was a leader in his fraternity, a varsity athlete swimmer, pursued ROTC and met Judy Atkinson.

Dick and Judy married shortly after graduation and started their family while Dick joined the U.S. Air Force. The young family was posted to Forbes Air Force Base, Topeka, Kansas. One of Dick’s favorite stories was his surprise meeting, while fly fishing, with President Eisenhower and his secret service team. Richard earned the rank of First Lieutenant, photo reconnaissance, and then pursued graduate studies in horticulture at Rutgers University for his MSc and PhD. In 1962, the growing family, including three kids, moved to Burlington, Ontario, Canada, where Dick became a specialist with Roy A Nicholson Ltd, and was valued for his technical advice for many customers.

Soon Dick was approached to enter academia at the University of Guelph, where he was appointed associate professor of horticulture and was recognized for his work in extension work, greenhouse management research, taxonomy and teaching. It was at Guelph where Dick met the love of his life, Alyson. The couple moved to Florida, married in 1982, and became the management leaders for many years of growth and prosperity at Plants of Ruskin. Their love of travel saw Alyson and Richard visit at least one country on five of the seven continents, and a favorite corner of the world was Soley Cove, Nova Scotia, for many summers. Alyson and Dick were devoted members of St. John the Divine Episcopal Church since the early 1980s – first in Ruskin and then at the current location in Sun City Center, FL.

Richard was at peace and knew he was well-loved.

We so valued his support and encouragement through both storms and sunny days of our lives. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Alyson (2024); first wife, Judith (2021); and son, Christopher (1982). His children, Steve Barrett (Michelle Torsney), Jennifer Barrett, Cyndi Hellerud (Scott) and Patrick Barrett; granddaughters, Rachel Hellerud, Meaghan Barrett (David Takacs) and Catherine Barrett; and great-grandchildren, Alaric and Clara Takacs-Barrett will miss his encouragement, wisdom and love. He is also missed by his dear sisters-in-law Anita Barrett (Tom), and especially Joanne Locke (Ed), who provided incredible support to both Richard and Alyson over recent years; his beloved Barrett nieces and nephews; and many close friends at St. John the Divine and Freedom Plaza.

Richard’s memorial service and reception took place Friday, April 4, 2025, at 11 a.m. at St. John the Divine Episcopal Church, Sun City Center, FL. Celebration of Life and interment will be at a later date.

If you wish to make a donation in Richard’s memory, please consider the American Red Cross – redcross.org/, the Humane Society Tampa Bay – humanesocietytampa.org/ or Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort at 1528 27 Street SE, Ruskin, Florida 33570, (813) 645-2273.

Sonja Durling

Sonja Durling, 83, formerly of Trumansburg, NY, and Sun City Center, FL, passed away on March 26, 2025.

Sonja was born in Woodhull, NY, to Helen and Kenneth Root on March, 30, 1941. She worked many years as a business owner of Hair Craft Salon and as an office assistant at Dr. Dennis Dore DDS.

Sonja enjoyed visiting her many friends and family, getting to know anyone who came into her path. She enjoyed spending time crafting, especially creating stained glass.

Sonja is survived by three daughters, Tammy (Kurt) McMillen of Trumansburg, Jamie Negus of Tampa and Kasey (Andrew) Simpson of Trumansburg; five grandchildren, Keith (Elyse) McMillen, Katie (Jake) Hoover, Brittney Cunningham, Jason and Conner Simpson; one great-granddaughter, Margaret Hoover; two brothers, Eugene (Barb) Root of Andover, NY, and Dennis Root of Canandaigua, NY; two sisters, Sue (Don) Loucks of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Belinda (Marcia) Root of Elkland, PA; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

The family will be present to receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon on Thursday, May 15, at the Trumansburg United Methodist Church, 80 East Main Street, Trumansburg. A memorial service will immediately follow at noon at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks those that would like to make a contribution in Sonja’s memory to kindly consider the Hospicare of Tompkins County, 172 East King Road, Ithaca, NY 14850, or the Trumansburg United Methodist Church, PO Box 628, Trumansburg, New York.

The family would also like to extend its sincere gratitude to Hospicare of Tompkins County and its staff for their care and support.

For additional information, visit www.ness-sibley.com/.