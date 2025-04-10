Firehouse Cultural Center offers summer camp fun kids

By LOIS KINDLE

After six long months of restoration, the Firehouse Cultural Center is back in action just in time for Summer Camp 2025. Its 10 weeks of week-long mini-camps for kids ages 7 to 15 will take place between June 2 and Aug. 8.

Each mini-camp takes place between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, with one scheduled snack break and a 30-minute lunch period. Kids can either bring a brown bag lunch from home or get one courtesy of Hillsborough County, Monday through Thursdays between June 2 and July 24. FCC provides snacks and water.

“This is our first summer camp after last year’s hurricanes, and we are essentially starting over due to the damages we sustained,” said Beth Stein, director of operations. “We’re happy to report we’re up and running. We even have some new offerings.”

Here’s this year’s itinerary:

Week 1: Pop Art – Candy Store (June 2-8)

Sumner High art teacher Juan Duarte will lead this class of candy-coated fun, as kids step into a vibrant world of color and creativity and explore the world of Pop Art through painting, sculpture, digital art and mixed media.

Week 2: Robotics (June 9-13)

Campers will create and program Vex IQ and Go robots; conquer challenges; and fly drones, while learning digital programming and basic coding in this camp taught by Beth Shields robotics instructor Jeffrey Hicks. Teams will challenge each other’s bots in a robot ring and show off their skills during a camp-ending bot war.

Week 3: FL Drama Kids for kids ages 8 to 16 (June 16-20)

This camp is run by FL Drama Kids, not the cultural center. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily with a performance on June 22. For more information, call 813-489-5899.

Week 4: Art of patterns/prints from around the world (June 23-27)

Students will explore the creative and colorful journey through the world’s vibrant array of prints and patterns from diverse cultures. Taught by S.L.A.M. art teacher Alli Bradley, this hands-on camp will introduce young artists to traditional and contemporary printing techniques, batik, shibori, handmade beadmaking and more. They’ll show off their work at end of the week.

Week 5: Junk Journaling (June 30-July 3)

Guided by Wimauma Elementary School teacher Kate Chavez, kids will learn the creative process of creating a personalized, hand-crafted journal, using repurposed materials, like old books, paper, photos and fabric scraps, with an emphasis on embracing imperfection and finding beauty in everyday items. They’ll present the journals they made during an end-of-week Show and Share.

Week 6: Musical Theater – “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown (July 7-11)

East Bay High School Theatre Department teacher Krista Blanchette will guide campers as they explore singing, movement and acting, while portraying beloved Peanuts characters in this fun and uplifting hit musical. Week end with an engaging Show and Share.

Week 7: Musical Theater – 10-minute Musicals (July 14-18)

Taught by Krista Blanchette, kids will work in teams, and explore performance, set design, costumes and directing, as they work in teams and stage three, 10-minute musicals, ending the week with their own red carpet moment and “awards ceremony.”

Week 8: Musical Theater – Kids Take Over Broadway (July 21-25)

Why should adults have all the fun? East Bay alumnus Carlos Santiz will work with campers as they take on Broadway production numbers featuring kids, including songs from Annie, Matilda, High School Musical and more, ending their week with a show-stopping showcase.

“We have so much planned for our theatre camps this summer,” Blanchette said. “Musical theatre teaches students confidence, self-esteem and how to work in teams with their peers – all in a way that’s fun and engaging. “I’m so excited to bring my 25 years of experience to the summer camp program and have the opportunity to work on such exciting shows.”

Week 9: Musical Theatre – “School House Rock Jr.” (July 28-Aug. 1)

Kids will join Krista Blanchette as they spend their week singing, dancing and performing, bringing to life classic educational songs that taught so many generations of students history, grammar, science and other subjects. Their end-of-week musical will inspire the whole family.

Week 10: The Art of Printmaking (Aug. 4 to 8)

Campers will discover the endless possibilities of making art through reproducing images through the exciting world of printmaking. They’ll learn a variety of techniques, including block printing, monoprinting, sun prints, Gyotaku fish prints and more.

Camps take place in the safe, supervised environment of the Firehouse Cultural Center’s main building, and all supplies are furnished free of charge. Instructors are experienced educators who’ve been certified and had a Level 2 Federal background check.

Early drop-off and aftercare are available for additional fees.

With the exception of FL Drama Kids, the cost per camp per week is $199 for FCC members and $230 for nonmembers.

Parents can book two-to-four weeks of camp per child and save 10%, five to eight weeks, 15%. Needs-based scholarships are available for a limited number of campers in need.

Teens who’d like to earn hours toward Bright Future Scholarships are invited to apply and serve as camp counselors.

FCC summer camps always fill up fast, and advance registration is required. To sign up your kids or for more information, call 813-645-7651.