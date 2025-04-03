Stingray diamond sports seek momentum to finish regular season

By FRANCIS FEDOR

The Stingrays got back in the win column with a rout of East Bay on the road. The Indians came into the game with an 8-8 record but have struggled recently, losing four out of five coming into the Sumner match-up. The ’Rays got off to a quick start, scoring 11 runs in the first two innings. The offense burst out, and 16 players saw action in the lineup. Winston Pennant continued his torrid hitting, launched another homer and drove in three in a 2-4 day at the dish. Luke Parson also had a big day going 3-5 with two triples and two RBIs for his night. ’Rays junior Ethan DeJesus was the benefactor of the offensive outburst and did not allow an earned run or a walk, striking out nine Indian hitters. DeJesus increased his K’s on the season to 53 and is now ranked 30th in Florida in that category, third in all of 7A schools. Removing the game vs. Strawberry Crest in the Saladino tournament, DeJesus has only allowed six earned runs in six starts.

Next up, Sumner returned to the Tank to take on the Saladino Gold bracket tournament winner on Mar. 28. The Stingrays sent Isaiah Welch to the hill. Welch pitched around trouble in both the first and second innings with the help of heads-up plays by the defense, cutting down runners at third, and in the second inning, at the plate. The clutch play held the Bulls to a single run in the first two innings. It was the ’Rays that cracked the scoreboard first, combining a red-hot Winston Pennant double with a Sebastian Peralta hit to drive in the run. After the big game against East Bay, the bats went quiet.

Bull starter H. Porter held the Stingrays to three hits on the night. Bloomingdale added three runs in the third and won for the 15th time this season.

The Stingrays looked to bounce back in a matinee match-up with 3-15 Blake, who came into the game with a limited roster, down three players to the injury bug. Sumner plated three runs in the first to take an early lead. The big hit of the inning was a solo blast by Pennant, his sixth in his last eight games and four ahead of his total last season. He is ranked in the top 30 statewide for HRs. Blake got two runs back in the third to close the gap, and the Yellow Jackets’ starter, senior Justin Jackson, held the ’Rays at bay until they added three insurance runs in the fifth. The ’Rays used five hurlers to hold the Yellow Jackets to two earned runs.

Sumner looked to avenge a Saladino loss, returning to face the Longhorns at Lennard HS on Tuesday, Apr. 1. The ’Rays stayed on the road to face Spoto on Apr. 3 as the season nears its regular season end on Apr. 10.

Sumner girls softball also got back on the field and, like the boys, routed East Bay 19-0. The Indians have struggled this season but won back-to-back games before playing the ’Rays. Six separate Stingrays doubled in the game, and senior Jaelyn Joiner drove in four runs to lead Sumner. Junior Emma Smith accounted for three other RBI’s. Victoria Baker earned the win with three innings of shutout softball before the run rule kicked in for an early night for the Stingrays.

The girls have a home game vs. Plant City on Apr. 3 at 7 p.m., and two road games on the week.

For more South Shore action, look for Steve Jackson’s write-up covering the other South Shore HS games.

