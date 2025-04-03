South Shore 5 baseball concludes regular season next week

By STEVE JACKSON

April Fools Day has come and gone, but believe it or not, Spoto High is the only South Shore 5 baseball team with a winning record going into the last two weeks of the regular season. The Spartans, under first-year Head Coach Lastings Milledge, ran their record to 10-9 by beating both East Bay High and Freedom High last week. The Spartans went 2-1, losing only to powerhouse 14-3 Newsome by a 7-1 score early last week. Spoto High has to be named the most-improved of all the SS5 teams. Last season, the Spartans were 7-19.

Spoto has had only one winning baseball season since the school was started in 2006. That was 2008-09, under Coach Larry Benton, at 13-11. Coach Milledge, a retired major league ball player from Lakewood Ranch, has a tough week this week. On April Fools Day, the Spartans visited 16-3 Bloomingdale. After an April 3 game at Spoto with 8-10 Sumner, the Spartans bus down Hwy. 301 to face tough 15-3 Parrish Community High. Next week, Spoto closes the regular season at home. Lennard High comes visiting April 8. On April 10 the weak 3-14 Middleton Tigers visit Spoto.

Lennard High and Sumner High both matched Spoto’s 2-1 record of last week. The overall mark for the SS5 last week was 6-9. Both East Bay High and Riverview High were winless, posting 0-3 marks.

Lennard went 2-1 by beating both Plant City High and Riverview High last week, after dropping a 7-1 contest versus tough Strawberry Crest on March 25. The Longhorns steamrolled Riverview 27-4 last Saturday with an offensive explosion, led by its top two hitters, junior Mikie Locke and senior RJ Torres. Locke bashed 4 for 5 at the dish with five RBIs. Not to be outdone, Torres was 2 for 3 with a home-run and four RBIs. The entire Horns lineup was hot, either getting hits or scoring runs in the overwhelming victory over rival Riverview.

This week, Lennard hosted 8-10 Sumner High on Tuesday. Steinbrenner High brings its 11-8 team to Ruskin for a 1 p.m. Saturday game. Next week, the Longhorns, of Coach Victor Martinez, close out the regular season at Spoto on April 8 and at Spring Hill, versus 9-9 Bishop McLaughlin High, on April 10. Both games start at 7 p.m.

Riverview High slipped to 9-11 for the season, losing last week to Bloomingdale High 6-0 to start the week. Losses to Lennard and on Saturday, 12-0, to Gaither followed. The Sharks are on the road this week, trying to get back to .500. A trip to 6-13 Brandon was set for Tuesday. This Saturday a visit to Plant High for a 10 a.m. game ends the week. Next week, Riverview closes the regular season with a Monday game at home against Plant City. A visit to Chamberlain High for an April 10 game concludes the regular Shark season of Coach Garrett Thompson.

East Bay is also in the doldrums with an 8-11 record after losing three straight last week. Indians senior Rory Beauford continues his hot hitting, but only juniors Jefffrey Diab and Rowland Ruiz, along with freshman Jackson Rana, have been much offensive help. Coach Rowland Ruiz has a tough schedule this week and next to try to get back to .500 ball. Newsome High brought a 16-3 record coming to Big Bend Road April 1. The 12-7 Alonso High visits the Indians April 5. Next week, EB visits 10-6 Durant High on April 8. The Indians wrap up the regular season with 9-10 Freedom High visiting Big Bend Road.

Sumner High went 2-1 last week, slamming East Bay, losing to nemesis Bloomingdale and bouncing Blake last Saturday. The 8-10 Stingrays still have a chance, although slim, of finishing the regular season over .500. This week started at Ruskin with Lennard on Tuesday, followed by a trip to Spoto on Thursday. Brandon brings its 6-13 team to Sumner next Monday, April 7. The Rays, of Coach Kennedy Duran, then close the regular season at the 11-8 Steinbrenner Warriors on April 10.