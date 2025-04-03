Operation Medicine Cabinet is April 11, open to public

By LOIS KINDLE

Getting rid of outdated prescriptions and over-the-counter medications is an important safety measure for everyone these days. And it’s equally important to do so in the right way.

That’s why the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office District 4 Command hosts Operation Medicine Cabinet in Sun City Center twice annually for residents to drop-off all of their outdated, expired or unused drugs and prescriptions. The next event will take place April 11 from 8 a.m. to noon in the HCA Florida South Shore Hospital breezeway at 4016 S. R. 674.

The HCSO will then take charge of their safe disposal.

Not only will you be helping the environment by taking part in this event, but you may also be saving yourself – or someone else – a trip to the hospital. You might even save a life.

“It’s common to see accidental medication ingestions in the emergency department, and often it’s because a patient accidentally took a family member’s old medication or even one of their own that they’re no longer supposed to be taking,” said Dr. Ryan Nesselroade, emergency services director at HCA Florida South Shore Hospital. “Sometimes this can put a patient at great risk, especially with medications like controlled substances and prescriptions for high blood pressure or diabetes.

“Proper disposal reduces this risk and also ensures there’s no environmental contamination,” he said.

Throwing drugs of any kind in the trash or dumping them down a toilet or drain pollutes the water supply, and keeping them around increases the chance of inadvertent medication errors, adverse drug interactions or unexpected side effects that land you in a hospital emergency room. It also keeps drugs out of the hands of contractors, service providers and relatives – anyone who comes into your home – who could personally misuse them or illegally sell them to someone on the street.

You can also get rid of outdated vitamins, supplements, liquids, pet meds and sharps at Operation Medicine Cabinet. There’s no need to remove labels or empty containers. Sharps (needles) need to be placed in some kind of hardened container, like a plastic bottle.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Master Deputy Jeff Merry and Community Service Ashley Stewart will be on hand for the event to accept your drop-off. You don’t even have to leave your car or golf cart.

Everything is boxed, sealed, labeled and weighed, and then delivered to the HCSO’s District 2 office on Falkenburg Road in Tampa for secure storage until taken to Tampa for incineration. The drugs never leave the HCSO chain of custody.

Starting its 19th year in the Sun City Center community, Operation Medicine Cabinet is the only remaining drug take-back program in Hillsborough County. It’s open to the public and financially supported by Home Instead Senior Care.

Last December’s collection netted 46 boxes (1,145 pounds) of drugs. Merry said each event has averaged 1,000 pounds since summer 2020.

Residents are always welcome to drop off small quantities of pills or capsules at the Dist. 4 Command office, 508 33rd St. SE, Ruskin; however, liquids and sharps are prohibited there.

For more information, call David Scott, co-owner of At Home Senior Care, at 813-633-0333.

Merry or Hillman can be reached at 813-242-5525.

IF YOU GO

WHO: HCSO and Home Instead Senior Care – Sun City Center

WHAT: Operation Medication Cabinet spring take-back event for prescription drugs and other medications

WHEN: 8 a.m. to noon, Friday, April 11

WHERE: HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, 4016 State Road 674, Sun City Center

COST: Free to all South Shore residents