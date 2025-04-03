Obituaries for the week of April 3, 2025

Helen Reed Ankrom

Helen Reed Ankrom passed away peacefully at Cypress Creek Assisted Living and Memory Care in Sun City Center, FL, on March 22, 2025, at the age of 102.

Helen is survived by her children, Kathy Hatfield (Ron), Connie Ray (the late Bruce), Carl Ankrom (Kathy Sue) and Christie Perry (Rick, the late Byrd); many grandchildren and great- & great-great grandchildren; her siblings, David Reed of Lexington, Kentucky, and Phyllis Lowry of Berea, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Rex, of Sun City Center, Florida; her parents, Boyd and Ruth Reed, of Drift, Kentucky; her siblings, Alvin Reed, of Drift, Kentucky, and Marianna Kelly, of Rocky River, Ohio; and a granddaughter, Stacey Ankrom Gilbert, of Lexington, Kentucky.

Helen was born on October 26, 1922, in Lakewood, Ohio, to Boyd and Ruth Reed. In 1944 she graduated from Baldwin-Wallace College in Berea, Ohio, with a BA degree in business administration. Later in life she completed an MA in psychology at Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia. She married Rex W. Ankrom on October 13, 1944, in Huntington, West Virginia, while Rex was on leave from service in the U. S. Navy during World War II. After the war, the couple welcomed four children into their lives, and she spent the next few decades as a devoted mother and homemaker. Once the nest was empty, she worked for the Turner Elkhorn Mining Company in Drift, Kentucky, and served as treasurer from 1970 to 1983.

Throughout her life Helen was an active member and leader in many organizations—these included Phi Mu Sorority (president, 1943-44), the Presbyterian Church, women’s clubs (president, 1950-52 and 1977-79), Girl Scout leader and the American Association of University Women (president, 1973). Helen was a vocalist—as a member of church choirs and community chorus, she graced many congregations and audiences with her beautiful soprano voice. Helen was an athlete—she played basketball in college and tennis as a young woman. She was also an avid golfer with many awards to her credit. Helen was creative—she was a published poet and accomplished stained glass artist, leaving a legacy of stained glass work to her family and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 6, 1 p.m., at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Sun City Center, followed by interment at Hillsborough Memorial Gardens in Brandon, Florida. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Helen’s life. In lieu of flowers, she asked that donations be sent to St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Sun City Center, Florida. The family would like to thank Cypress Creek Assisted Living and Memory Care and LifePath Hospice for their dedication to Helen’s care and comfort.

Richard Reingold

Richard “Rick” Reingold, 80, of Wimauma, passed away on March 19, 2025. Rick had a passion for sports cars, speed and photography. He was born in Buffalo, NY, to parents Joseph Reingold and Esther Dubawski and moved to Wimauma, Florida, three years ago from Chicago, Illinois, where he lived for more than 40 years.

Rick obtained a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in urban studies from the University of Akron. He retired as global credit manager for Kapstone Paper.

Rick was preceded in death by his son, Seth Reingold. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Suzanne Reingold; his sons, Josh Reingold and Matt Reingold (Kristen); his two grandchildren, Jonny and Hannah; his sister-in-law, Deb Ford; and his brother-in-law, Les Kriegler.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beth Israel Congregation in Sun City Center. To express condolences online visit segalfuneralhome.com/.