Chamber’s Spring Showcase a wrap…until next year

By LOIS KINDLE

The Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce’s 2nd Annual Spring Showcase, held at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in SCC last Friday, was a big hit for both exhibitors and visitors. Engaging and interactive, as its organizers planned, the event and its atmosphere encouraged relationship building.

“It was fun, full of people and had a very inviting grassroots kind of energy about it,” said recently retired Sun City Center resident Connie Lesko, who, for the first time, was on the opposite side of the table. “I thought the venue was more intimate and included entertainment [Roamin’ Oldies car show and Par for the Chorus singers] and food, as well as the opportunity for valuable conversation with all kinds of business and nonprofit organizations.”

First-time vendor Alaina Becker, Clarity Hearing’s owner and board-certified audiologist, agreed.

“The showcase was amazing,” she said, adding she, too, enjoyed the inclusion of food and entertainment at the event. “It was cool, so varied and community centered – a great opportunity for chamber members to support one another and meet residents.”

Janice Bayruns, owner of FirstLight Home Care and a veteran exhibitor, shared Becker’s enthusiasm.

“It’s a fun opportunity to reach out and connect with residents of the South Shore community, and it’s also good business,” she said. “SouthShore is the only chamber encompassing so many southern Hillsborough communities, and this event draws visitors from all of them.

“I wouldn’t miss it,” she said.

For more information on the showcase or others in the planning stages, call the Greater SouthShore Chamber at 813-645-1366.