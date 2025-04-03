Home » Chamber’s Spring Showcase a wrap…until next year
Chamber’s Spring Showcase a wrap…until next year

by theObserver

By LOIS KINDLE

The Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce’s 2nd Annual Spring Showcase, held at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in SCC last Friday, was a big hit for both exhibitors and visitors. Engaging and interactive, as its organizers planned, the event and its atmosphere encouraged relationship building.

“It was fun, full of people and had a very inviting grassroots kind of energy about it,” said recently retired Sun City Center resident Connie Lesko, who, for the first time, was on the opposite side of the table. “I thought the venue was more intimate and included entertainment [Roamin’ Oldies car show and Par for the Chorus singers] and food, as well as the opportunity for valuable conversation with all kinds of business and nonprofit organizations.”

First-time vendor Alaina Becker, Clarity Hearing’s owner and board-certified audiologist, agreed.

“The showcase was amazing,” she said, adding she, too, enjoyed the inclusion of food and entertainment at the event. “It was cool, so varied and community centered – a great opportunity for chamber members to support one another and meet residents.”

Janice Bayruns, owner of FirstLight Home Care and a veteran exhibitor, shared Becker’s enthusiasm.

“It’s a fun opportunity to reach out and connect with residents of the South Shore community, and it’s also good business,” she said. “SouthShore is the only chamber encompassing so many southern Hillsborough communities, and this event draws visitors from all of them.

“I wouldn’t miss it,” she said.

For more information on the showcase or others in the planning stages, call the Greater SouthShore Chamber at 813-645-1366.

DESI FERREIRA PHOTO
Krysta Lowe, the new director of admissions at Sun Towers Retirement Community, brought lots of cookies to share with visitors at the March 28 Spring Showcase.

Community Relations Director Laura Heinrich, of Cypress Creek Assisted Living & Memory Care, chats with a Spring Showcase visitor about what the senior care facility and residence offer to the community.

Some of Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office District 4s finest came to meet and greet visitors at the recent Spring Showcase. Standing are Deputy Yvette Hibbard, left, and Sonibel Girard. Seated are Sarah Hauman and Deputy Emily Anderson.

The more intimate, inviting venue at the chamber’s recent Spring Showcase was perfect for conversation and relationship building between visitors and vendors.

A Spring Showcase visitor shares a light-hearted moment with representatives of the Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin. Seated, from left, are Tuli Carswell, artist/board member; Beth Stein, director of operations; and Teresa Paddubny, administrative specialist.

Kings Point resident Sandi Marketta, right, engages in friendly conversation with Clarity Hearing’s board-certified audiologist Alaina Becker, left, and patient coordinator Kerri Standring at the Greater SouthShore Chamber’s Spring Showcase, March 28.

LOIS KINDLE PHOTOS
Joyce Landis, of Riverview, right, chats with Melissa O’Dell, director of patient care at Blake Thompson DMD and Associates, at the recent Greater SouthShore Chamber’s Spring Showcase at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Sun City Center.

COURTESY PHOTO
SCC Observer News editor Holly Wagner, seated, is flanked at the paper’s Spring Showcase table by advertsing sales representative Desi Ferreira and her son, Gregory Jr.

