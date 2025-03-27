Wins elusive for Sumner in Saladino Tournament

By FRANCIS FEDOR

The Stingrays continued play in the Saladino tourney and fell short of the offense to a win, losing a couple of heart-breakers. The ’Rays lost a 5-4 decision to rival Lennard on Monday, Mar. 17, then let another get away late in a 10-2 loss to Alonso and finished the tourney with a 5-4-road loss at Tampa Catholic on Mar. 19.

In an eagerly anticipated match-up between two programs very familiar with each other, Lennard and Sumner squared off on Monday in Ruskin. Kennedy Duran, previously the Lennard head coach, and Victor Martinez, the current head coach, continued play in the Saladino tournament. Both teams lost their opening games in the very competitive Gold bracket. The Longhorns called on Pablo Garcia to start while Sumner went with Luke Parson. Sumner got on the board first with a three-run third inning. Both teams scored a run in the fourth and were even at four apiece at the end of the fifth. Parson was tagged for three runs, only one earned in five innings of work. Parson tried to help his cause with a double, driving in two runs. Winston Pennant drove in a run with the other Stingray double. Pennant took over for Parson for the final two innings and gave up two runs to take the loss. Luis Valentin-Ramos came through with a clutch triple that scored the pivotal two runs for the Longhorns.

After playing a tight game against Lennard, the ’Rays played another tight game for five innings against Alonso before allowing a seven-run sixth inning. Sumner has likely deserved better in some of its losses this season, most notably, the opener, a 3-2 loss to the eventual loser of the Saladino Gold bracket, Strawberry Crest. The Ravens game here, although a 10-2 loss, is another that the Stingrays could’ve used a breakout inning from the offense, but Alonso flipped the momentum with the big seven-run sixth to score the win.

Sumner traveled into Tampa to visit Tampa Catholic for a Saladino tournament consolation game. As has been told in these pages previously, the ’Rays faced another top hurler. This time, senior Dominic Woodward took the hill to face the Stingrays. He came into the game with a 2-1 record but had not surrendered an earned run in his first four appearances and his 45 K’s put him at number 6 in District 2A. He had been roughed up for six earned in a game vs. Sickles days before. The Stingrays countered with sophomore Jaylin Chambers, who held the Crusaders to three hits but walked six in giving up five runs, four earned for the loss. Tampa Catholic opened scoring with two in the first before Sumner scored a run in the third. The ’Rays took a 4-3 lead with a three-run top of the fifth, but the Crusaders countered with two in the bottom of the inning to take the lead for good. The ’Rays offense was paced by Winston Pennant, who blasted two HRs and drove in three runs. Pennant now has four homers on the season and is third in 7A behind three others with five each. Ethan DeJesus hit his first HR on the season.

The ’Rays looked to rebound at East Bay (8-8) on Tues., Mar. 25, and host a hot Bloomindale (13-3), the Saladino Gold champion, before closing out the week against Blake (3-13) on Saturday, Mar. 29, in the Tank at 10 a.m.

The Stingray girls softball resumed their schedule at East Bay (5-6) on Tuesday, hosting Bloomindale (7-4) on Thursday and traveling to Palmetto (5-4) on Friday.

For more South Shore action, look for Steve Jackson’s write-up covering the other South Shore HS games.

