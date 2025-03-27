Support now available locally for families with kids on spectrum

By LOIS KINDLE

If you or your family has been touched in any way by autism, here’s some really good news, South Shore.

The Experienced Autism Alliance has opened an office in Ruskin at the new Greater South Shore Chamber of Commerce location, 226 College Ave. W, where Harriet’s Flowers used to be.

The 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization empowers families and individuals affected by autism through resource connection, education and community support.

“We bridge the gap between parents and providers to help every person on the spectrum thrive,” said Tanya Hines, the alliance’s founder/CEO and mother of a 20-year-old autistic son. “No two individuals on the spectrum are the same, so each requires a different level of assistance and support.

“I live this life daily, so I experience what parents and caregivers go through,” she added. “I gladly share my experiences.

That gives us a bond, a connection.”

The announcement of the new office couldn’t have come at a better time: April is Autism Awareness Month.

Having a workspace within the South Shore community enables the Experienced Autism Alliance the ability to provide its services and one-on-one support parents need.

“We teach, advocate and create a blueprint for what’s next on their journeys, provide safety information and a packet of resources for newly diagnosed school-age children, transition-age teens (16 to 18) and adults,” Hines said. “We also work with adults on the spectrum who are looking for work, social activities and more.

”We’re here and really excited to have this space to help parents and their children navigate the process,” she said.

About Experienced Autism Alliance

Hines’ youngest son Avery was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder in 2006, when he was 2. He wasn’t talking, had just begun to walk and started banging his head when upset. Eighteen years later, he’s remains nonverbal, has profound autism and needs a very high level of care and support.

Hines found very few resources in the local autism community back then. As other military families began reaching out to her over time, she decided to start an organization to provide parents with resources she and others she knew had used, based on their collective experiences.

Six years ago she founded Experienced Autism Alliance with her husband James (CFO) and licensed occupational therapist/board member Amanda Grozdanic. Their team also includes COO Lisa Grayson, board member James Pine and Hispanic liaison Ana Guerrero de Vargus.

To learn more about it, visit https://www.observernews.net/2021/10/14/parents-can-get-readily-available-help-from-experienced-autism-alliance/.

Hines is planning an upcoming event called Mike Drop for Autism, a lip-sync battle for locals, to raise funds in support of her organization. The date is yet to be finalized, but those who are interested in participating or attending can visit www.experiencedautismalliancefl.org or the nonprofit’s Facebook page for details.

To learn more about the alliance or to make an appointment, visit these same sites, email info@autismalliancefl.org/ or call (813) 324-5352.

About autism

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD), commonly known as autism, encompasses a variety of neurodivergent conditions. These conditions often involve difficulties with social interaction, repetitive actions and both verbal and nonverbal communication. As reported by the Centers for Disease Control, approximately one in 36 children and one in 45 adults in the United States presently are affected by autism today.

Learn more about the disorder by visiting www.autismspeaks.org/ or www.autismsociety.org/.