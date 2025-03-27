Saddle up for 3rd annual All About Horses equine event

By LOIS KINDLE

If you love horses, enjoy riding them or simply appreciate the bonds they form with humans, an upcoming event in Wimauma is one not to miss.

All About Horses will take place April 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Little Manatee River State Park Equestrian Field, 215 Lightfoot Road, Wimauma.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Park, this 3rd annual family-friendly event will feature a parade of horses, horse-related games and activities for kids, talks and demonstrations about all things equine, live music, raffles and food.

Admission and parking are free and include entrance to the park.

The 1 p.m. parade will include around a dozen different breeds of horses: Florida Cracker; Norwegian Fjord, Appaloosa, a couple of rare Akhal-Tekes; two Friesians; a rare draft breed called Punch; Paint, Mustang, Rocky Mountain, Gypsy Vanner, drafts and miniature horses.

There will be talks or demonstrations by blacksmith/farrier Alex Reiss, equine massage therapist Amanda de la Castillo, Kindred Hearts Animal Rescue & Sanctuary, and RVR Horse Rescue in Bradenton.

Terry Smith will talk about Florida Cracker horses and the Florida Cracker cowboy heritage, and representatives of Camp Cristina YMCA will present a demo on basic riding and answer any questions.

The children’s activities will include games for kids, sponsored by members of the Myakka Trail Riders and Triple B Riding Club, including stick-pony races; a paint-the-ponies event; horse-related bean-bag toss; and a photo op with a miniature horse, including special costumes for children to wear.

The event will also include horse-related prize raffles for the following: a trail ride for two from Born to Ride, Ace Hardware Big Bend gift basket, stable set from the Friends group, Canoe Outpost canoe or kayak ride, YMCA riding lesson, Camp Cristina membership, Florida Beach Horses ride for two, pony bingo and a 50/50 raffle. Tickets for the raffle are $1 each or six for $5.

Hotdogs, snow cones, popcorn and beverages will be available to purchase, plus bake-sale goodies made by members of the Myakka River Riders. Families are welcome to bring a picnic lunch.

Singer/guitarist Brian Ruddeforth will perform.

“Last year’s event was a huge success,” said longtime Friends member and avid horse rider Cathy Moore. “More than 400 people attended. We try to show everyone who comes the vast array of ways they can be involved with horses. You don’t have to own one.

“And for those who do, the Florida State Park System has many locations open to riding, some of which have camping sites where you can bring your horse and stay overnight,” she added. “All About Horses offers visitors a chance to meet and pet many different breeds of horses and talk with their owners. It’s a great way to learn about horses and have a fun day outdoors at Little Manatee River State Park.”

Proceeds from raffles, donations and food sales will benefit Friends of the Little Manatee River State Park, an all-volunteer, 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization raising funds in support of park projects or expenses not covered by the state budget.

Additional volunteers are always welcome.

For more information on All About Horses, the Friends group or volunteering, call Cathy Moore at 813-677-9291. Those making arrangements for anyone with special needs can call the park office in advance at 813-671-5005 for accommodations.

For more information on the Little Manatee River State Park, visit https://tinyurl.com/4baky346/. For more pictures, visit, https://www.observernews.net/.