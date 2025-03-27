C.A.R.E. reaches fundraising goal for new shelter

By LOIS KINDLE

Thanks to a $250,000 matching grant recently awarded by Community Foundation Tampa Bay, the Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort is ready to build its new shelter.

“When generosity meets determination, incredible things happen,” said Laura Stewart, CFTB marketing and communications manager, in a published press release. “The Wilma W. Robinson Fund at Community Foundation Tampa Bay presented C.A.R.E. with an extraordinary opportunity: if the shelter could raise $250,000 on its own, the Community Foundation Tampa Bay would unlock the Robinson fund matching gift of up to $250,000.

The shelter’s staff and volunteers were up to the challenge. Through their tireless outreach, creative efforts and the community’s response, C.A.R.E. actually raised more than $250,000.

“So many people came forward,” said Joann With, C.A.R.E. board president. “We wouldn’t have been able to reach our goal without such overwhelming community support. We raised $285,643.

She added she’s grateful to Bob Mohr and the Community Foundation Tampa Bay for the opportunity to receive the challenge grant from the Wilma W. Robinson Fund, which will enable C.A.R.E. to move forward with construction.

That’s the reason Community Foundation Tampa Bay likes to offer challenge grants, said Sun City Center attorney Bob Mohr, Wilma W. Robinson Fund advisor and longtime CFTB member. “When C.A.R.E. started its building fund and needed to have all of the money in hand to proceed, the challenge grant was made as an incentive for people to give now [and have their donations doubled].”

“Philanthropy has the power to turn aspirations into reality,” said Denyve Boyle, senior vice president of philanthropy at Community Foundation Tampa Bay. “This incredible matching challenge is a perfect example of how generosity can inspire a community to come together, multiply its impact and create lasting change.”

Where things stand

The check presentation took place March 4 at the C.A.R.E. shelter in Ruskin.

“It was really good timing,” With said, noting she provided a tour of the facility. “We had four new puppies, five 13-week old kittens whose mom got hit by a car, another mom who just had three kittens plus our usual array of dogs and cats.”

With $3.1 million now in hand and dedicated to the new shelter, C.A.R.E. awaits final county approval of its building plan and permits and will break ground as soon as this approval is received.

“We’re hoping that will be this summer,” With said. “We’re still fundraising. The building will cost $3.1 million, and then we’ll need to cover the cost of fencing for the yards and perimeter; new kennels, since we can’t move the ones we now have; a generator; excavation and fill; well and irrigation; and other things, like paying the architect, Mark Johnson, and civil engineer, James Raguckas, their remaining balances.

Once completed, the new facility will have increased capacity and be able to provide care and shelter for more vulnerable pets in need, provided it gets additional volunteers. It will also feature dedicated isolation areas; private meeting spaces for prospective adopters to connect with animals one-on-one and consult with the animal care manager; private rooms for people surrendering their pets; disaster preparedness features, like hurricane-impact windows, emergency generator and connection to county sewer and water; and more.

About Wilma W. Robinson

Robinson [1933 to 2024] was a longtime resident of Kings Point and CFTB fundholder.

The snowbird loved animals and supported many organizations both here and in New York. Although she supported a number of smaller causes, her wish was to primarily focus use of her fund to causes supporting animals.

C.A.R.E.’s new no-kill shelter in Ruskin will be part of her legacy.

Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort is a 501(c) 3 organization registered with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. To donate, send a tax-deductible check, made payable to C.A.R.E. to 1528 27th St. SE, Ruskin, FL 33570, or visit www.careshelter.org/. For more information, call 813-645-2273.

To provide match dollars in support of causes you care about, connect with a member of the CFTB Philanthropy Team at www.cftampabay.org/ or email info@cftampabay.org/.