Spring showcase is not-to-miss community event

By LOIS KINDLE

The Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce will host its 2nd Annual Spring Showcase in Sun City Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 28, both indoors and outdoors, at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1239 Del Webb Blvd. W., Sun City Center.

“Last year, we had an incredible turnout for this expo-like showcase with a twist,” said Melanie Davis, the chamber’s executive director. “It was purposefully set up to encourage attendees to come meet the folks “behind the table” and get to know them as people they can trust to call when they need a good or service.

“It’s meant to be fun and interactive for everyone,” she continued. “In addition to great local businesses and nonprofit groups, we’ll have live entertainment, like the Sun City Center Barbershop Quartet; pet vendors and pet blessing; Roamin’ Oldies car show; hands-on activities, as well as food. We want people to enjoy their time spent and leave with lots of new resources and relationships.”

JunkLuggers Tampa/East Hillsborough will be on hand to accept one small electronic item like an old laptop, blender, gaming console or DVD player from each visitor at no charge and take it to an e-waste recycler.

Admission and parking are free.

Here’s a partial list of the diverse array indoor vendors you can expect to see

• Clarity Hearing, Beacon Emergency Veterinary Hospital and Encompass Health.

• United Healthcare, Hillsborough County Property Appraiser and the Critter Adoption & Rescue Effort (C.A.R.E.).

• HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, GoodeStudio and The Observer News.

• Sun City Center Emergency Squad, Dollface Lashes, Makeup & Facials and Parts ‘n Carts.

• Retreat for Heroes, The GOAT Plumbing and Titan Water Solutions.

• FirstLight Home Care, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office District 4 and Aston Gardens.

• Total Home Care of SCC, Preservation 1st Financial Group and Safe Families For Children.

• Cypress Creek Assisted Living Residence, Your CBD Store – Sun City Center and Grease Monkey.

• Seniors in Service, LifePath Hospice/Chapters Health System, Stretch Lab Apollo Beach and Sun City Center Charitable Foundation Inc.

• Firehouse Cultural Center, Stretch Zone and Sun City Center Security Patrol.

• MyEyeDr, Rosemary Leist of Flip Side Realty by Design and Sun City Center Senior Care.

• JunkLuggers, Captain Handyman and Beth-El Farmworker Ministry.

• Woof Happens, Trust U.S., GWFC Riverview Woman’s Club and U.S. Congressman Vern Buchanan.

• Roots Southern BBQ, Sabrosito Latin Fusion.

The 2nd Annual Spring Showcase in Sun City Center is one community event you won’t want to miss.

“It’s a great way to fill a couple hours of your day and learn more about the people who live and work in your community,” Davis said.

For more information or to sign up as a vendor, call the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce at 813-645-1366.