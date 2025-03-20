Sign up now to go behind the scenes at Dogs Inc

By LOIS KINDLE

You’re invited to go behind the scenes and learn first-hand the story of how Dogs Inc puppies become future superheroes.

On March 29, the Palmetto-based nonprofit organization will open its gates for Discovery Day to give the public a behind-the-scenes look at everything that goes into raising and training these tiny pups for a dedicated life as guide or service dogs.

“We wanted to give the community an inside look at our mission, so they can see firsthand the love, support and training we give these incredible dogs,” said Sean Brown, director of Mission Awareness at Dogs Inc. “There are so many people who are familiar with Dogs Inc but have never been to [visit us]. At Discovery Day, the public can experience the magic of our campus themselves.

“[The event] gives visitors an in-depth look at how our extraordinary dogs transform lives, bringing love, inspiring hope and restoring independence to people across the country,” Brown continued. “Seeing how all of that happens is a truly unique experience.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to

• meet the puppies, witness their magic and explore life in Puppy Academy.

• learn about the various career paths available to dogs in training and the advanced training they receive.

• watch and be amazed by the demonstrations of certified trainers with guide dogs, service dogs and puppies.

• ask questions; talk to locals about the joys of raising a puppy for three, six or 12 months; and learn more about Dogs Inc’s life-changing mission.

• watch the “Olympic athletes of the working dog world” splash into fitness at Dogs Inc’s Aquatic Center.

• delve into interactive experiences through Dogs Inc’s multisensory presentation, Beyond the Dark, and an all-new audio experience, Heartbeats of Hope.

• visit the on-campus gift shop for dog-themed merchandise and enjoy delicious offerings from food trucks.

This fascinating, educational opportunity will take place March 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4210 77th St. E, Palmetto. To reserve your spot, visit DogsInc.org/DiscoveryDay/.

The registration fee is $5 or $8 [see online registration info for details], all of which directly supports Dogs Inc’s mission.

Discovery Day will take place regardless of weather conditions. Shuttle service will be provided from the parking area to the student center.

Pets aren’t permitted on the Dogs Inc campus; however, guide dogs and service dogs are welcome, but they are not permitted entry to buildings housing puppies or dogs-in-training.

Register now to “discover the magic, discover the hope and discover Dogs Inc.”

About Dogs Inc

Formerly known as Southeastern Guide Dogs, Dogs Inc raises and trains extraordinary working dogs that transform the lives of people throughout the country – at no cost to those who receive them. Their top-notch pedigrees, perfected by thousands of hours of selective breeding and countless hours of training, care and love, make them truly special guide dogs that turn darkness into light for people with vision loss, service dogs that restore freedom for Veterans needing them and skilled companion dogs that heal the broken hearts of others struggling with loss.

These dogs ask nothing in return and neither does Dogs Inc. Thanks to generous donors and loyal volunteers, it’s the only organization in North America providing guide and service dogs, online and in-person training, lifetime alumni support, premium dog food and preventative veterinary care – all at no cost. It also offers financial assistance for unexpected veterinary bills.

For more information about or to donate to Dogs Inc, a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization, visit www.dogsinc.org/.