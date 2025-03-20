Obituaries for the week of March 20, 2025

Carolyn E. Pate

Carolyn E. (Kuebler) Pate, 98, of Sun City Center, FL, passed away peacefully in home hospice on March 16, 2025. She was born on Aug. 1, 1926, in Louisville, KY, to the late Wm. E. and Ester (Lutz) Kuebler. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Slaughter, and her son, Gary R. (Patricia) Pate, all of Sun City Center, FL. She has two grandchildren, Amanda Pate and Bradley Pate. A brother, Wm. (Billy) Kuebler, preceded her in death.

In 1944 she graduated from Shortridge HS in Indianapolis, IN. A 1948 graduate of Indiana University, she received a bachelor’s degree in physical education and was certified to teach physical education, science, English and physiology. Carolyn was a past chapter president of Alpha Gamma Delta and worked for the sorority after her retirement from teaching in 1978.

On June 8, 1949, Carolyn married Gerald Pate, who preceded her in death. As a couple they loved to play cards, travel, read, dance and were active in their church and Scottish Rite. They moved to Florida in 1978 and to Sun City Center in 1991. In SCC they volunteered with the SCC Security Patrol, were active in their church, continued to play cards and travel. Carolyn was a member of the Swim Dancers from 2001 until 2014. When Gerald died, she pursued new activities by joining line dancing, ballroom dancing and square dancing. She continued to play her favorite card game, bridge, until her death. Her favorite verse was Psalm 23 and favorite hymn, “In The Garden.”

She will be sorely missed by her family and many friends. Per her request, there will be no service. Donations may be made to LifePath Hospice, Chapters Health Foundation.

Edward C. Schaffter

June 21, 1944 – March 12, 2025

Edward Carl Schaffter, 80, of Ruskin, FL, passed away on March 12, 2025. Born on June 21, 1944, in Wadsworth, Ohio, Ed was a proud graduate of the class of 1962. He spent his early years working in an Ohio foundry and later attended trade school before moving to Florida in 1971, where he would become an appliance technician. Later, he found his calling as a park ranger, a role he embraced until his retirement.

A proud Veteran, Ed served in the U.S. Army as part of the 13th Artillery, 25th Infantry Division—also known as “Tropic Thunder”—and was honorably discharged after serving his country with dedication.

Ed was a man who valued simple joys—shooting pool, riding his motorcycle, enjoying a cold beer and spending quality time with his family. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and an avid supporter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and “HIS Ohio State Buckeyes,” a passion he carried throughout his life.

He was preceded in death by his father, Russel Carl Schaffter; his mother, Mary Margaret Schaffter; and his beloved daughter, Heather Schaffter. He is survived by his loving wife, Zaida Schaffter; his daughters, Darleen Rios and Zaida Coronado: his son in-laws Danny Rios and Michael Coronado; his brother, Ted Schaffter; and his sister, Carleen McVeigh.

He also leaves behind his cherished grandchildren, Edleen Diaz, Nereida Diaz, Giuliana Coronado, Ella Coronado, and Maximiliano Coronado, along with his great-grandchildren, Aixa Caldwell and Jaidyn Garcia, nieces and nephews.

A service to honor Ed’s was held on Tuesday, March 18, at 12 p.m. at the Sarasota National Cemetery.

In memory of Ed and his unwavering love for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the family asks that you buy a Bucs hat, post a picture wearing it, and tag him in it—because nothing would have made him prouder.

Rest easy, Ed. You will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

Randy Martin

Randy Martin, 72, of Kings Point, Sun City Center, passed away peacefully March 9, at Sun City Center Lifepath Hospice House. Born in St. Petersburg, FL, he attended the University of Wisconsin, where he received a scholarship as a walk-on football player.

Randy is survived by his wife of 39 years, Ellen “Freddie” Coolidge; his sister, Susan (Bruce) Taylor; nephews, Tod Taylor (Patty) and Jon Taylor (Jennifer); grandnieces, Linda, Anne, Kristin and Katy.

Randy worked 52 years in the cement industry: Starting as a truck driver and retiring in 2021 as a multiple terminal manager in the Eastern United States. In retirement he was serving as a director on the Federation Board of Kings Point.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, March 19, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church,12905 State Road 70, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202; all are invited to attend.

A “Celebration” of Life Service is being planned later at Kings Point North Clubhouse.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Moffitt Cancer Center.

