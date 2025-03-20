Kittie Corral to host shopping extravaganza event

By LOIS KINDLE

If you love shopping and all things feline, you don’t want to miss the 4th Annual Spring Fling Fiesta market and expo on March 29. The huge event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lake Wimauma Convention Center, 5408 S.R. 674, Wimauma.

More than 100 indoor and outdoor vendors will provide information and/or sell everything from clothing, handcrafted jewelry, bath and body products, bikes, candles and skincare/beauty products to fresh baked goods, pet-related products and services, arts & crafts, wreaths, woodworking and home décor; essential oils, shadow boxes, linens and Fairy hair; jams and jellies, local honey and Asian food to nutritional products, signs, sweet treats of all kinds and more.

The Spring Fling Fiesta is held in support of local mom-and-pop businesses to benefit Kittie Corral, the event’s 501(c) 3 nonprofit sponsor. It’s one of two such fundraisers Kittie Corral founder Angelite Bragg organizes each year. The other is the Holly Jolly Market in November.

There will also be lots of donated collectible items for sale to help raise additional funds.

Admission and parking are free. The following food trucks will be on hand: Rollin’ Bites (steak, grilled chicken, burgers, gyros, hot dogs and fries); Cray’s Kettle Corn (freshly made Kettle corn, strawberry popcorn and caramel popcorn); Mimi’s Meals and Munchies (chicken parmesan, veal parmesan, meatball subs, Philly steak & cheese and chicken tenders); Nikki’s Sweet Shop (cheesecake, cakes, cookies, pies, fresh lemonade and coffee); and Get Smashed (gourmet smash burgers and chicken tender bowls).

Sponsors include Christina DeJesus, of Humana; Angela Blaylock, of Blue Cross Blue Shield; Bill Hallman, of Supreme Paver Experts; Joshua Pearce, of Suncoast Fire & Safety; and Jason Rubright, of AmeriLife.

Last year’s attendance was 5,000.

“We hope even more people will come out this year to support Kittie Corral and our local mom-and-pop vendors,” Bragg said. “Both rely on the public’s kindness and generosity.

“There will be such a variety of items to choose from,” she added. “There’s something for everyone at this event.”

About Kittie Corral

The Wimauma-based nonprofit rescues and finds permanent homes for between 75 and 100 cats and kittens each year.

“I’m currently fostering 30 cats and kittens, six medically needy cats, a rescue dog and two medically needy dogs,” Bragg said. “Every single penny we net from our fundraisers goes toward animal care.”

Kitty Corral’s mission is to rescue and save sick, injured or stray felines that were abused, neglected or left homeless. All are given a safe, nurturing environment in which to abide, medical care, when needed; vaccinations and spay or neutering; and the chance to be placed in loving, permanent homes.

Bragg is always looking for folks willing to foster a cat or kitten and provide them a loving home at Kittie Corral’s expense. Fosterers pay nothing out of pocket for food, supplies or medical care, she said.

Kittie Corral also has sponsorships available for its medically needy cats or dogs with special needs that require lifelong medical care.

You can help support the charity by making a tax-deductible donation; donating cash or supplies, like food, toys, treats, cages, litter or gift cards; and, especially, adopting a cat.

Kittie Corral additionally supports 50 cats and two dogs of people living in poverty and four to six ferals who live nearby.

You can support this effort by dropping off unopened bags and/or cans of any food brand to special bins at the Sun City Center Security Patrol Security Patrol or Bogg’s Jewelry.

For information on adopting, fostering or sponsoring, visit https://kittiecorral.org/, email kittiecorral@gmail.com or call 813-731-6303.