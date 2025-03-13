SCC Woman’s Club to host fashion event for charitable giving

By LOIS KINDLE

Ready for an afternoon of entertainment, fashion and fun? The GFWC Sun City Center Woman’s Club is hosting its Spring Fling Fashion Fair Fundraiser, March 29, and you’re invited to attend.

This stylin’ event will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. at Community Hall, 1910 S. Pebble Beach Blvd., and feature clothing and accessories by The Teal Turtle Boutique, live music by singer/guitarist Cyndi Burger, a Razzle Dazzle Jewelry sale, raffles, silent auction and special appearance by guest speaker Casana Fink, Miss Florida 2024.

Fink, 26, competed in the Miss America Scholarship competition in January and was third runner-up in the January 2025 Miss America Pageant. The University of Florida graduate and passionate advocate for organ donor awareness is currently working on a master’s degree in business administration.

Motivated by her father’s liver transplant when she was 14, Fink founded the nonprofit Give to Live – Donate Life to promote education, advocacy and access to organ, eye and tissue transplants. In addition to her advocacy work, she’s the owner of The Unverified, a women’s clothing brand.

The doors for the Spring Fling Fashion Show open at 1:30 p.m., so be sure to get your tickets before they’re gone.

They’ll be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sun City Center Atrium on March 13 and from 10 a.m. to noon, March 14.

The cost is $30 per person. Cash or checks are accepted forms of payment.

Gifts can be purchased at the Razzle Dazzle Jewelry and silent auction tables, which will be showcasing 25 items. Some will include restaurant and salon gift certificates; tickets to the Early Bird Dinner theatre and Florida Railroad Museum; boutique gift cards; goody baskets and a West Coast Golf Cart certificate.

Raffle tickets will be sold on site for a chance to win a $100 Publix gift card and/or a bundle of gift cards from local eateries, valued at $100.

Local sponsors/vendors include Grease Monkey; Shawn Leggett, Keller Williams South Shore real estate agent; United Healthcare; and Sun City Senior Care.

Light refreshments and desserts will be provided by local senior facilities, including Cypress Creek Assisted Living & Memory Care, Inspired Living and Sun Towers Retirement Community.

Net proceeds will benefit the GFWC SCC Woman’s Club Inc., a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization, and the various local charities it supports. Examples of past recipients include Meals on Wheels, Campaign Against Human Trafficking, Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort animal shelter, The HOPE Fund for Children and Seniors in Service.

Founded in 1962, the club was one of the first established in Sun City Center. Its current president is Caroline D’Antonio.

For more information, email sccwomansclubfund@gmail.com or call event coordinator Shawna Wainright at 302-740-4098.