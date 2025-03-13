Obituaries for the week of March 13, 2025

Jill Mowry

Jill (Gilda) Mowry, of Sun City Center, Florida, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. At 89 years young, Jill embodied the mantra of Making Everyday Count.

Jill was a woman of boundless love, unwavering optimism and an infectious zest for life. To Jill, nothing was an obstacle, but an opportunity. She had an innate ability to uplift those around her with her steadfast loyalty and encouragement. If you were lucky enough to know Jill, you had a lifelong champion in your corner.

Her optimism towards life made every gathering and conversation more joyful. Her great style and sparkly shoes always reflected the light she carried within. Though petite in stature, Jill was mighty – a true spitfire!

Jill was born on November 17, 1935, in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, to Adelmo and Mary Pollice. One of five children, she was preceded in death by her dear sister, Palma Pollice Simonette (Joe), and three brothers, Dr. Phillip Pollice (Angela), Felix Pollice and Eugene Pollice.

Jill built a beautiful life with her loving husband, Don, raising their family in Pittsburgh and Washington, Pennsylvania. She dedicated her career to caring for others, having a long and fulfilling career as a psychiatric nurse at both Woodville State Hospital and Highland Drive Veterans Hospital in Pittsburgh. Always embracing new passions, she also found joy dabbling in real estate sales and revitalizing historic homes with her keen eye and creative touch.

After retiring in 2001, Jill and Don settled in Sarasota, Florida, where they spent their days enjoying Siesta Key Beach, playing afternoon bridge and sharing evenings out with friends. Jill honed her bridge skills during this time and achieved Emerald Life Master, a testament to her sharp mind and competitive spirit.

Together, Jill and Don traveled the world during their early retirement, making memories in Italy, Spain, England, France, Germany, Alaska, Hawaii and several cruises, including a 49 day trip around South America. Their shared adventures were a reflection of the deep love and partnership they had built over the years.

In 2010, Jill and Don moved to Sun City Center, Florida, where they made lasting friendships and lived independently until her passing.

Jill will be dearly missed by her devoted husband of 55 years, Donald; her daughter, Karen Leone (Michael); her son, Kenneth Mowry (Elizabeth); and her adored grandchildren, Arden Leone Student (Jack), Marin Leone Hauptman (Bradley) and Cade Mowry; and all those blessed to have known her.

Above all else, Jill was most proud of the family she created and the love she gave and received. Affectionately known as “Mimi,” she was happiest spending time with her family in Florida and weekly Face Time dates when they were not together. She leaves behind a legacy of devotion, kindness and an unshakeable belief in the power of joy.

To honor Jill, we invite you to embrace life as she did — hug the ones dear to you, pick up the phone for an “I love you” call and simply make every day count.

In accordance with to Jill’s wishes, the family will hold a private memorial service. Her spirit, love and laughter will forever remain in our hearts.

Thomas Grant Markham

Thomas Grant Markham was born in Buffalo, NY, July 18,1936, and at 88 years old passed away at the VA Hospital in Tampa, FL. He was a member of St. Luke Episcopalian Church and served as an altar boy. He served in the United States Airforce for 6.5 years as a medical surgical technician at McGuire Air Force base in NY, Azores Base and the Air Transit Base in Japan. He received the honor of Longevity and Good Conduct award. After the military he was a security officer of JP Morgan Chase in New York City.

Tom lived in Manhattan for 56 years and became a resident of Sun City Center in 1988. He is preceded in life by his first wife, Veronica Markham, who succumbed to cancer in 2000, and his son, Mark Markham. They have three children, Mark Markham, Thomas Markham ( Natalie Markham, wife), and Tammy Markham.

In 2004 Mirella and Tom were married in Brandon, FL, and enjoyed an adventurous companionship together of international travels, dances, shows, dinners and an abundant life together in Sun City Center, FL.

Surviving Thomas Markham are his wife Mirella Markham; Thomas and Natalie Markham, Tammy Markham; three grand children, six great-grand children, five step-children, 19 step-grand children and 11 step-great grandchildren. He loved teaching and talking to his grandchildren about investing and wealth management.

His passing will leave a void in the hearts of his family, friends and many more whose lives were touched by him.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on March 14, 2025, at 5 p.m. at (Kings Point North Clubhouse- Waterside Room) 1900 Clubhouse Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to Moody Bible Institute.

Lillian Jameson

Lillian Marie Stanaland Jameson, from Wimauma, FL, and Hendersonville, NC, entered into the presence of the Lord on Feb. 21, 2025.

Lillian was born on Sept. 22, 1933, as a fourth generation Floridian to a Florida pioneering family. She took great pride in her family roots and lived most of her life near the place that she grew up and loved so dearly. In 2022 she relocated to Hendersonville, NC, where she lived with her daughter until she passed.

Lillian graduated from Wimauma High School in 1951, then attended University of Tampa and Gordon Keller School of Nursing. Before graduating she met and married Eric Jameson, then, ultimately, chose marriage and raising her children over career. She and Eric were married for 51 years prior to his death in 2005. She was a member of Dry Prairie Baptist Church.

Lillian found great joy in being in the presence of her family and friends. She was affectionately known as “Aunt Lulu” to her many nieces and nephews, all of whom she adored.

Lillian was pre-deceased by her parents, Tommy and Jewel Stanaland, brother, Earl Stanaland, and sister, Ernestine Brandon.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Lisa Jameson Alderman (Steve), Kimberly Jameson Herring, Eric Todd Jameson (Michelle); grandchildren, Cole Alderman (Lauren), Amanda Pope, Erin Minney (Andy), John-Eric Herring (Jaime), Matthew Jameson, Lane Jameson; great-grandchildren, Tanner Pope, Blake Alderman, Julia Alderman, Jameson Williers, Addie Grace Herring, Weston Alderman (arriving in June); and great-great-grandchildren, Grayson Alderman and Brinlee Silva. She is also survived by sister, Sharon Prevatt; brother, John Stanaland; and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Fellowship Primitive Baptist Cemetery, Wimauma, FL.

James Tuma

Oct. 26, 1930 – Jan. 28, 2025

James Tuma peacefully passed away in his home in the presence of his family. He was originally from Minnesota where he raised his five children. He retired to Kings Point in Sun City Center, FL, in 2004 with his wife, Anise. He served in the Army as an educator in munitions during the Korean War. He was educated at St. Thomas University and the University of Minnesota, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. He began his career at Control Data.

Later, he founded his own company and invented the RapdRater Computer, rated auto and homeowner insurance quotes. In his later years he taught programing software languages. He enjoyed spending time with his family, engaging in activities, such as trips to the Boundary Waters in MN, camping, sailing, down hill skiing, traveling, gardening, chess, ballroom dancing, family barbecues and picnics on the beach. He was also known for his exemplary Dagwood sandwiches.

He is survived by his wife, Anise; children, Theresa L. Tuma, Carl M. Tuma, Lisa Schroeder (Michael), David U. Tuma, Kevin B. Wilson, Karen M. Rodriguez, Katherine D. Wilson; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wenzel and Rose Tuma; his sister, Lorraine T. Lonquist (Ernie); and baby daughter.

A Mass and Internment will be held in April in Minnesota.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Anne Catholic Church, 106 11th Ave. NE, Ruskin, FL 33570, or Sun City Hospice House, 3723 Upper Creek Drive, Ruskin, FL 33573.

Judith Ann Schafers

Judith Ann (Judie) Schafers, 81, of Sun City Center, passed away peacefully on Feb. 22, 2025, surrounded by family after a brief illness.

Judie was born April 13, 1943, in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of Theodore and Marion (Hohman) Schafers. She received a Catholic education at Ascension Grade School and Incarnate Word Academy High School in the St. Louis area. Judie attended college at Webster University in St. Louis.

Judie’s professional career in business started in 1964 with TWA airlines as a sales agent. Her career path advanced quickly as she was promoted to positions at TWA in Kansas City and New York, eventually becoming director of automation systems. In 1986, she joined the System One Corporation, moving to Miami, Florida, where she took on the role as VP for product development and, eventually, rose to Senior VP for customer relations and support services. In 1995, she joined Phoenix Systems in St. Petersburg, Florida as vice president of product marketing until her retirement. Her sheer drive, business acumen and personality enabled her to advance to senior management positions at a time when it was unusual for a woman in business.

Prior to retirement, Judie moved to Sun City Center where she became a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Sun City Center, FL. She was an avid golfer most of her life, and after moving to Kings Point, she became the chief organizer of many golf competitions at Sceptor Golf Club. As a lifelong lover and companion of dogs, Judie took a leadership role in the development of the dog park at King’s Point and was a founding board member of the Dog Lovers Club.

Surviving are her siblings, Joan Neumarker, of Overland Park, KS, Jack Schafers (Matrice), of Ballwin, MO, James Schafers, of Manchester, MO; sister in law, Susan Schafers, of Creve Coeur, MO; and many nieces and nephews, whom she considered her adopted children.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jerry Schafers; brother-in-law, Dick Neumarker; and sister-in-law, Gail Schafers.

A funeral mass for Judie has been scheduled for Monday, March 24, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Sun City Center, FL. A visitation will start at 9 a.m. and mass will begin at 10 a.m. A Celebration of Life luncheon is planned for March 25, starting at 11:30 a.m. More details will follow or contact Jack Schafers by email at jack.s.schafers@gmail.com if you have questions.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer that you make donations in Judie Schafers name to the Dog Lovers Club. The address is 2130 Nantucket Drive, Sun City Center, 33573.

Dr. Eugene P. Dalrymple

Dr. Eugene P. Dalrymple, of Port Clyde, Maine, and Sun City Center, Florida, passed away in his sleep on Feb. 8, 2025, at the age of 103 in Sun City Center.

Eugene was born on July 19, 1921, in the Stonycrest Cottage family home on Marshall’s Point in Port Clyde. He was the oldest child of parents, Charles O. and Mrs. Marion S. Dalrymple.

He was predeceased by his wife of 69 years, Virginia Macfarland Dalrymple, and by his brother, Dr. Paul C Dalrymple.

He is survived his three sons, Dr. Bruce J. Dalrymple of Manhattan Beach, CA, Jeffrey C. Dalrymple, and wife, Anne Gibson, of Surry, Maine, and Scott R. Dalrymple, and wife, Margaret, of Brunswick, Maine. He is also survived by four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Eugene was a graduate of Worcester Academy, attended Clark and Yale Universities, and was a graduate of Tufts Dental School. He was a veteran of both World War II and Korea, serving in the Army Air Corp as wing dental surgeon.

In 1950 Eugene and Virginia moved to Camden, Maine, where he was in dental practice for 30 years.

He was very active in the Rotary, Little League, Masons and Odd Fellow’s organizations. He and Virginia were both members of the Mayflower Society, and he was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution. He also enjoyed golf, photography and boating; especially rowing and sailing in Port Clyde Harbor in numerous small boats he owned. He was particularly interested in the maritime history of that area and had an extensive collection of old photography and books on this subject.

Upon retirement in 1986, Gene and Virginia moved to Sun City Center FL, where they participated in many activities and enjoyed taking cruises together.

The family will hold a small service later this year and internment will be at the family plot at the Ridge Cemetery in St. George, Maine.