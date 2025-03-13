Get outdoors, enjoy nature at Camp Bayou’s Spring Festival

By LOIS KINDLE

The Camp Bayou Outdoor Learning Center invites folks of all ages to its annual spring festival, Saturday, March 22. The free, family-friendly event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at 4140 24th Street SE, Ruskin.

Come enjoy some fun activities, including nature-themed exhibits, activities and crafts, trail walks, a tomato seedling giveaway, cart tours and more.

“With the state of the world as it is today, it’s wonderful to have public access to such a special piece of Florida’s natural environment and give kids the chance to get outdoors to learn about nature,” said Dolly Cummings, Camp Bayou Learning Center’s director.

Joining the festival are the Paleo Preserve Fossil Museum; Manatee Viewing Center; Suncoast Youth Conservation Center; Hillsborough County Parks, Recreation and Conservation; Little Manatee River State Park; Alafia River State Park and Florida Forestry Service.

Crafting activities include making pine cone bird feeders, vine wreaths, nature journals, seed bead jewelry and Camp Bayou t-shirts (extra-large ones are only available or bring your own).

Activities include bamboo-rod casting practice, ball games and invasive-species “Twisty.”

All supplies are provided, and everything is free.

Cart tours begin at 9:30 a.m., the River Ramble trail walk at 10; Butterfly Habitat Q & A at 10:30; Native Camp Tour at 11; and Fishing Cabin talk and tour at 11:30.

There’s a raffle every hour (final one at noon) for items like pup tents, backpacks, bird feeders and nature journals. You must be present at any given time to win. Everyone who attends gets a free ticket.

There’s a small charge for kids who want to dig for fossils at the Paleo Preserve Fossil Museum.

Mark your calendar

Save the date, March 29, for a night paddle to explore the Little Manatee River after dark without flashlights. Canoes and kayaks are available to rent for $25 per vessel. The cost is $5 if you bring your own.

Plan to arrive by 7 p.m. to be out on the water by 7:30. Registration is required. To RSVP, email campbayou@gmail.com or call the office 813-641-8545.

Day paddle trips are offered on the first and third Saturdays of the month at 9 a.m. Reservations for these are also required.

Can you help?

Camp Bayou is always looking for enthusiastic volunteers who love the outdoors and want to pass along their passion to others through hands-on activities, walks and canoe tours, to assist with registered groups and/or help with maintenance and exhibits.

Contact Becki Stafford at 813-641-8545, or fill out the form at www.campbayou.org/.

The Camp Bayou Outdoor Learning Center is a public-private partnership between Bayou Outdoor Learning and Discovery Inc. (B.O.L.D.) and Hillsborough County Conservation & Environmental Lands Management. It’s located within the 200-acre Camp Bayou Nature Preserve, three miles south of State Road 674 at the end of 24th Street Southeast in Ruskin.

Preregistered programs are available to schools, youth groups, adult groups and families. The learning center is open Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for passive recreational pursuits, such as wildlife watching, nature photography and trail walks. General admission is still free.

For more information, visit http://www.campbayou.org/ or call 813-641-8545.