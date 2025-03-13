Home News Fun Fest draws thousands to annual club showcase
Fun Fest draws thousands to annual club showcase

by theObserver

More than 60 Sun City Center Community Association clubs participated in Fun Fest on March 8 at the community’s north campus, and by the looks of it, residents were impressed. Some organizations, including the Tillers & Toilers, Men’s Club and American Legion, raised funding for their activities by selling refreshments and food items, like strawberry shortcake, chicken sandwiches, burgers and boiled peanuts. Others, including Jazzmatazz, Dive Bombers, Swim Dancers and Front Porch Pickers, entertained the crowd with live performances.

The event also featured health screenings and was sponsored by Trustco Bank, Air Shield Heating & Cooling, Parts ‘n Carts, Sun City Carts, West Coast Golf Cars and 16 other organizations.

Fun Fest visitors take a break from their perusing to enjoy strawberry shortcake, chicken sandwiches, burgers and the like before figuring out what to see next.

Sun City Center Emergency Squad members, Cathy Seale, foreground left, and Nancy Boyd, talk with SCC resident Shirley Caldwell at the squad’s Fun Fest table.

Visitors mill around the Atrium courtyard during this year’s Fun Fest, where numerous clubs sold snacks and food items to raise funding for their organizations.

SCC resident Karen Fredricks, right, and her friends, Valesca Brown, far left, and Diane Totrup, sell Desert Rose and succulent plants at Fun Fest to donate to the Interfaith Council of Sun City Center’s annual scholarship fund.

Par for the Chorus members sing “Amazing Grace” and other familiar songs for Fun Fest visitors inside the Atrium. About a dozen groups provided entertainment at the March 8 event.

