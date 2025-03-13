Fun Fest draws thousands to annual club showcase

More than 60 Sun City Center Community Association clubs participated in Fun Fest on March 8 at the community’s north campus, and by the looks of it, residents were impressed. Some organizations, including the Tillers & Toilers, Men’s Club and American Legion, raised funding for their activities by selling refreshments and food items, like strawberry shortcake, chicken sandwiches, burgers and boiled peanuts. Others, including Jazzmatazz, Dive Bombers, Swim Dancers and Front Porch Pickers, entertained the crowd with live performances.

The event also featured health screenings and was sponsored by Trustco Bank, Air Shield Heating & Cooling, Parts ‘n Carts, Sun City Carts, West Coast Golf Cars and 16 other organizations.